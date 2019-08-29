Banks may issue co-branded ATM cards in partnership with the authorised White Label ATM operators and may extend the benefit of ‘on-us’ transactions to the white label ATMs. This was stated by the Reserve Bank of India in its annual report for 2018-19. ATMs set up, owned and operated by non-banks are called white label ATMs. "On-us" transactions refer where cardholder and ATM are of the same bank.

Currently, banks offer a certain number of free transactions at ATMs to account holders, including at own ATMs and at other bank ATMs. When you make an ATM transaction at an ATM of another bank, the card issuing bank pays a fee to the bank whose ATM is being used. In case of white label ATMs, the card issuing banks pay the fee to the white label ATM operator. This is called the ATM interchange fee.

Earlier this year, the RBI had permitted all white label ATM operators to buy wholesale cash directly from the Reserve Bank (Issue Offices) and currency chests, to source cash from any scheduled bank, to offer bill payment and interoperable cash deposit services.

At the end of March 2019, the number of ATMs stood at 2.22 lakh, down from 2.21 lakh in the previous year. But the number of point of sale (POS) terminals increased by 21% to 3.72 million at end-March 2019 from 3.08 million at end-March 2018.

In June this year, the RBI constituted a committee to examine entire gamut of ATM charges after requests from various stakeholders for rationalisation of the number of free ATM transactions and also the charges on usage of ATMs beyond the mandatory free transactions.

Recently, RBI said it banks can't include non-cash withdrawal transactions like balance enquiry, cheque book request, payment of taxes and funds transfer under free ATM transactions. Banks also can't include failed ATM balance enquiry, cheque book request, payment of taxes, or funds transfer.

Banks provide a certain number of free transactions at ATMs to their customers every month and beyond that they impose charges.