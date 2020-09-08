Banks move towards advisory for HNIs, distribution for retail

Axis Bank launched its counterpart in August 2020, albeit under RIA rules, placing it within Axis Securities. “Our advisory service stems from an internal survey which showed huge buying sentiment among customers but no scientific approach towards investing. Our idea was to fill this gap. Our focus is on stocks but we can encompass direct mutual funds also," said Pritam Patnaik, head, acquisition and relationship, HNI and NRI, Axis Securities. Axis offers three portfolios under this service—growth, contra and retirement. “For portfolios above ₹2 crore, we will even look at setting up customized portfolios, for a fee of 2% of the assets annually," said Patnaik.