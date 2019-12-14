Bank fixed deposit (FD) is considered one of the most safest investment method because of its guaranteed returns. It is also safer as compared to investments in mutual funds or SIPs. Small finance banks offer higher interest rates on FDs to general customers as well as senior citizens as compared to other top lenders including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, to name a few. Fincare Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Bank offer 9% interest rate on select maturities for general customers.

Fincare Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

Fincare Small Finance Bank offers FDs ranging from 7 days to 7 years. Interest rate for amount less than ₹two crore has been fixed at 4% for 7-90 days. For 91-180 days, the rate is 6% and 7% for 181-364 days. For 12 months to 15 months, the rate is 8% which is also for deposits ranging from 15 months 1 day to 18 months. For deposits of 18 months 1 day to 21 months, it is 8.25%. For 21 months 1 day to 24 months, the rate has been fixed at 8.5%, for 24 months 1 day to 36 months, it is 9%. For deposits of 3 years 1 day to 5 years, the rate is 8% and for 5 years 1 day to 7 years, the rate is 7%. For senior citizens, the bank gives interest ranging from 4.5% to 9.5% on FDs with maturity period 7 days to 7 years.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

Suryoday Small Finance Bank provides regular fixed deposit to its customers with a minimum deposit amount of ₹1000. It is ideal for investors who want to earn high interest on their deposits. The bank gives 4% to 9% interest to general customers on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years and 4.5% to 9.25% to senior citizens. The bank offers the highest interest rate at 9% on deposits maturing in 5 years. For maturities with 7 days to 45 days tenure, Suryoday Small Finance Bank gives 4.00% interest. For 46 days to 90 days, it gives 5.00% interest and for 91 days to 6 months, the bank gives 5.50% interest. FDs maturing in above 6 months to 9 months will fetch 7.50% interest and above 9 months to less than 1 year will fetch 7.75% interest in Suryoday Small Finance Bank. Deposits maturing in 1 year to 2 years will fetch 8.25% interest.

For FDs maturing in above 2 years to 3 years and above 3 years to less than 5 years, Suryoday Small Finance Bank will give 8.50% and 8.00% interest rates respectively. For FDs maturing in above 5 years to 10 years, the bank gives 7.25% interest.

Equitas Small Finance Bank revises interest rate on fixed deposits

Private sector Equitas Small Finance Bank has revised the interest rate on fixed deposits with effect from 2 December. Equitas offers interest on fixed deposits at 8.25% per annum for a tenure of 888 days. Senior citizens would receive additional benefit of 60 basis points making it to 8.85% per annum.

Interest rate for amount less than ₹two crore has been fixed at 5% for 7-14 days, 5.50% for 15-29 days. For 30-45 days, the rate is 6% and 6.25% for 46-62 days and 63 days to 90 days. For 91 to 120 days, the rate is 6.50% which is also for deposits ranging from 121 days to 180 days. For deposits of 181 days to 321 days, the rate is 6.75% and it's the same for deposits ranging from 211 to 270 days. For deposits of 271 to 364 days, it is 7.50%. For one year to 18 months, the rate has been fixed at 8% and for 18 months 1 day to two years it is 7.70%. For deposits of two years and to 887 days, the rate is 7.80%. For deposits of upto 888 days, the rate is 8.25% and for 889 days to 3 years, it is 7.80%.