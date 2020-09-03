Home >Money >Personal Finance >Banks, post offices can now check your ITR filing status for deducting TDS
Bank/Post Office can get the applicable rate of TDS under section 194N of the Income-tax Act
Bank/Post Office can get the applicable rate of TDS under section 194N of the Income-tax Act

Banks, post offices can now check your ITR filing status for deducting TDS

2 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2020, 05:04 PM IST Edited By Surajit Dasgupta

  • The income tax department said data on cash withdrawal indicated that huge amount of cash is being withdrawn by the persons who have never filed income-tax returns.

Banks can now check the status of income tax returns or ITRs of their customers based on their Permanent Account Number (PAN). Through this facility banks or post offices can get the applicable rate of TDS under Section 194N of the Income-tax Act, 1961 by entering the PAN of the person who is withdrawing cash.

Section 194N of the Income-tax Act, 1961 mandates banks and post offices to deduct tax on cash withdrawal made by any person if sum of aggregate withdrawals in a financial year exceed 1 crore. The tax shall be deducted at the rate of 2% on the amount of cash withdrawal exceeding Rs. 1 crore.

But if the withdrawer has not filed his income tax return for three previous years, the threshold is lower, at 20 lakh. For non-filers the TDS rate is 2% of withdrawals exceeding 20 lakh in a year and 5% on cash withdrawal exceeding Rs. 1 crore.

The income tax department said data on cash withdrawal indicated that huge amount of cash is being withdrawn by the persons who have never filed income-tax returns.

"Income Tax Department has already provided a functionality “Verification of applicability u/s 194N" on www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in for Banks and Post offices since 1st July, 2020. Through this functionality, Bank/Post Office can get the applicable rate of TDS under section 194N of the Income-tax Act, 1961 by entering the PAN of the person who is withdrawing cash," the income tax department said.

Through a recent notification, the Income Tax Department included 'scheduled commercial banks' in the list of agencies with which tax authorities can share information.

"The Department has now released a new functionality “ITR Filing Compliance Check" which will be available to Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) to check the IT Return filing status of PANs in bulk mode. The Principal Director General of Income-tax (Systems) has notified the procedure and format for providing notified information to the Scheduled Commercial Banks," the Income Tax Department said.


Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The procedure of filing ITR varies as per the income earned per year. (iStock)

ITR filing 2019-20 : Here are the documents required to file income tax returns

2 min read . 12:11 PM IST
The income tax department is not giving you any opportunity to file afresh, your ITR for Assessment year starting from 2015-2016 till 2019-2020. (istock)

My income tax return status shows 'invalid returns'. Should I file fresh ITR?

2 min read . 27 Aug 2020
Image of Indian income tax return sheet. (istock)

You may have to file ITR this year even if your income is below taxable limit

4 min read . 25 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout