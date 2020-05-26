Banks start launching video KYC service for account opening amid lockdown

The banking regulator introduced video KYC in January. But after the lockdown, as the business took a beating, banks took it on priority to launch the service. "In the normal course of business, the process could have taken two to three quarters, as it requires banks to set up infrastructure based on the RBI guidelines. But banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are working on it to go live as soon as they can," said Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com, an online marketplace for financial products.