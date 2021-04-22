Banks to inform tax dept of taxpayers earning interest over Rs5,000 in an FY

Now, the tax department has issued guidelines to reporting entities, including banks, to provide details in the reporting format. As per the latest circular, banks will have to report details of all the taxpayers whose interest earned across the deposit exceeded Rs5,000 in a financial year. Interest which is exempt from tax under the Income­tax Act,1961 such as interest on Public Provident Fund (PPF) account, Foreign Currency Non­resident (FCNR) account, Sukanya Samriddhi account, Resident Foreign Currency account, etc. need not be reported.