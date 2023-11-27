With the end of November rapidly approaching, we are on the cusp of diving headfirst into the final month of the year: December. And just like every month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently published the list of bank holidays before the start of December.

There will be a total of 18 official bank holidays in the month of December, including Saturdays and Sundays. Additionally, the All India Bank Employees Association (AIEBA) has scheduled a strike for six days.

In case you have any important tasks to carry out at the bank during December, be sure to check the list of holidays and the dates of the bank strike.

Here is the detailed list of bank holidays in December 2023

Dates Days Holiday Region December 1 Friday State Inauguration Day/ Indigenous Faith Day Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland December 3 Sunday - - December 4 Monday Feast of St. Francis Xavier Goa December 9 Saturday - - December 10 Sunday - - December 12 Tuesday Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma Meghalaya December 13 Wednesday Lasoong/ Namsoong Sikkim December 14 Thursday Lasoong/ Namsoong Sikkim December 17 Sunday - - December 18 Monday Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham Meghalaya December 19 Tuesday Goa Liberation Day Goa December 23 Saturday - - December 24 Sunday - - December 25 Monday Christmas Across India December 26 Tuesday Christmas Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya December 27 Wednesday Christmas Nagaland December 30 Saturday U Kiang Nangbah Meghalaya December 31 Sunday - -

Online banking services will remain available nationwide, even during the closure of private or public sector banks. It is important for individuals to be mindful of bank holidays and make note of the dates in order to plan their visits accordingly.

