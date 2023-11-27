With the end of November rapidly approaching, we are on the cusp of diving headfirst into the final month of the year: December. And just like every month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently published the list of bank holidays before the start of December.
There will be a total of 18 official bank holidays in the month of December, including Saturdays and Sundays. Additionally, the All India Bank Employees Association (AIEBA) has scheduled a strike for six days.
In case you have any important tasks to carry out at the bank during December, be sure to check the list of holidays and the dates of the bank strike.
Here is the detailed list of bank holidays in December 2023
Dates
|Days
|Holiday
|Region
December 1
|Friday
State Inauguration Day/ Indigenous Faith Day
Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland
December 3
Sunday
|-
|-
December 4
|Monday
Feast of St. Francis Xavier
Goa
December 9
Saturday
|-
|-
December 10
Sunday
|-
|-
December 12
|Tuesday
Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma
Meghalaya
December 13
|Wednesday
Lasoong/ Namsoong
Sikkim
December 14
|Thursday
Lasoong/ Namsoong
Sikkim
December 17
Sunday
|-
|-
December 18
|Monday
Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham
Meghalaya
December 19
|Tuesday
Goa Liberation Day
Goa
December 23
Saturday
|-
|-
December 24
Sunday
|-
|-
December 25
Monday
Christmas
Across India
December 26
Tuesday
Christmas
Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya
December 27
Wednesday
Christmas
Nagaland
December 30
Saturday
U Kiang Nangbah
Meghalaya
December 31
Sunday
-
-
Online banking services will remain available nationwide, even during the closure of private or public sector banks. It is important for individuals to be mindful of bank holidays and make note of the dates in order to plan their visits accordingly.
