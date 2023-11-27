Hello User
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Banks to remain closed for 18 days in December; check state-wise bank holiday list here
MintGenie

Banks to remain closed for 18 days in December; check state-wise bank holiday list here

Deepika Chelani

December has 18 official bank holidays, including Saturdays and Sundays. The All India Bank Employees Association has scheduled a strike for six days.

Banks to remain closed for 18 days in December

With the end of November rapidly approaching, we are on the cusp of diving headfirst into the final month of the year: December. And just like every month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently published the list of bank holidays before the start of December.

There will be a total of 18 official bank holidays in the month of December, including Saturdays and Sundays. Additionally, the All India Bank Employees Association (AIEBA) has scheduled a strike for six days.

In case you have any important tasks to carry out at the bank during December, be sure to check the list of holidays and the dates of the bank strike.

Here is the detailed list of bank holidays in December 2023

Dates

Days HolidayRegion

December 1

Friday

State Inauguration Day/ Indigenous Faith Day

Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland

December 3

Sunday

--

December 4

Monday

Feast of St. Francis Xavier

Goa

December 9

Saturday

--

December 10

Sunday

--

December 12

Tuesday

Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma

Meghalaya

December 13

Wednesday

 Lasoong/ Namsoong 

Sikkim

December 14

Thursday

 Lasoong/ Namsoong 

 

Sikkim

December 17

Sunday

--

December 18

Monday

Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham

Meghalaya

December 19

Tuesday

Goa Liberation Day

Goa

December 23

Saturday

--

December 24

Sunday

--

December 25

Monday

Christmas 

Across India

December 26

Tuesday

Christmas 

Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya

December 27

Wednesday

Christmas 

Nagaland

December 30

Saturday

U Kiang Nangbah

Meghalaya

December 31

Sunday

-

-

Online banking services will remain available nationwide, even during the closure of private or public sector banks. It is important for individuals to be mindful of bank holidays and make note of the dates in order to plan their visits accordingly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Deepika Chelani

She covers the markets and personal finance beat for LiveMint
