If you have any bank-related work pending for which you need to visit the branch and you’re planning to step out, then you may need to wait for at least three days. Banks in some cities will remain closed for three days starting July 19 due to various festivals.

As per the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar, banks remain closed on all Sundays and Second Saturdays apart from the national holidays. However, there are some state-specific holidays for which the banks in that particular state remain closed.

On July 16, banks in Uttarakhand were closed on account of the Harela festival. On July 17, Agartala and Shillong banks were closed because of U Tirot Sing Day and Kharchi Puja, respectively.

The bank will remain shut in Sikkim on July 19 on account of Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu.

On July 20, on account of Bakrid, banks will remain close in Jammu and Kochi.

Banks across the country will remain closed for Eid al Adha on July 21. However, banks in Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will remain open on July 21.

In Agartala, the banks will be shut on July 31 because of Ker Puja.

Banks will also remain closed on 24 and 25 July.

Banks to remain closed for three days from 19 July

18 July – Sunday

19 July-Monday (Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu)

20 July- Tuesday (Bakrid)

21 July- Wednesday - (Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha) (Eid-UI-Adha)

24 July – Fourth Saturday

25 July – Sunday

31 July- Saturday (Ker Puja)





