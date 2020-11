Banks to remain closed on these days in November. Check full list here

Private and public banks in India will remain closed for 14 days in November 2020 due to various bank holidays. Apart from festivals like Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti, these include second Saturdays, fourth Saturdays of every month, and Sundays too. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guideline, banks remain shut on all public holidays. 14 November 2020 (Saturday) Diwali; 16 November 2020 (Monday) Bhai Dooj and 30 November 2020 (Monday) Guru Nanak Jayanti are holidays during which almost all the banks across the country will remain closed.