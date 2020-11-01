Banks to remain closed on these days in November. Check full list here

Banks to remain closed on these days in November. Check full list here1 min read . 07:34 AM IST
Here is a complete list of bank holidays in November
Here is a complete list of bank holidays in November
Private and public banks in India will remain closed for 14 days in November 2020 due to various bank holidays. Apart from festivals like Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti, these include second Saturdays, fourth Saturdays of every month, and Sundays too. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guideline, banks remain shut on all public holidays. 14 November 2020 (Saturday) Diwali; 16 November 2020 (Monday) Bhai Dooj and 30 November 2020 (Monday) Guru Nanak Jayanti are holidays during which almost all the banks across the country will remain closed.
Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of November 2020. Check out the list.
November 1- Sunday
November 8 - Sunday
November 13 - Wangala Festival
November 14 - Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Kali Puja
November 15 - Sunday
November 16 - Diwali (Balipratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Vikram Samvat New Year Day
November 17 - Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba
November 18 - Laxmi Puja/Deepawali
November 20- Chhath Puja
November 21- Chhath Puja
November 22- Sunday
November 23- Seng Kutsnem
November 28 - Fourth Saturday
November 30- Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahasa Purnima
