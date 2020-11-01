Subscribe
Banks to remain closed on these days in November. Check full list here
1 min read . 07:34 AM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

Private and public banks in India will remain closed for 14 days in November 2020 due to various bank holidays. Apart from festivals like Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti, these include second Saturdays, fourth Saturdays of every month, and Sundays too. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guideline, banks remain shut on all public holidays. 14 November 2020 (Saturday) Diwali; 16 November 2020 (Monday) Bhai Dooj and 30 November 2020 (Monday) Guru Nanak Jayanti are holidays during which almost all the banks across the country will remain closed.

November 1- Sunday

November 8 - Sunday

November 13 - Wangala Festival

November 14 - Diwali Amavasaya (Laxmi Pujan)/Kali Puja

November 15 - Sunday

November 16 - Diwali (Balipratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Vikram Samvat New Year Day

November 17 - Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba

November 18 - Laxmi Puja/Deepawali

November 20- Chhath Puja

November 21- Chhath Puja

November 22- Sunday

November 23- Seng Kutsnem

November 28 - Fourth Saturday

November 30- Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahasa Purnima

