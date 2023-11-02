Barriers hindering financial empowerment of women; 4 key tips to overcome them
Despite notable achievements by women in various fields, a significant portion of working women in India still lack financial independence and control over their income, with several systemic barriers hindering their financial empowerment.
From Saina Nehwal's Olympic medals to Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's corporate success, women have made significant strides in various domains, presenting a promising picture of progress and empowerment. However, the reality is that many women in India still don’t have the freedom to choose their goals, careers, or life partners.