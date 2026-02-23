₹6,818 is what it cost me to increase our family health cover from ₹20 lakh to ₹5 crore using a top-up policy. We are in our mid-50s with two children in their 20s.
Base plan isn’t enough: How top-up insurance protects you from medical catastrophe
SummaryA super top-up can multiply your cover 25 times at a fraction of the cost—if you understand deductibles, claims, and coordination with your base policy.
