Basiz fund services launches digital investor onboarding platform

Now the digitization of this process will provide a frictionless experience and strengthen security. For us, this year has been about polishing our in-house software to deliver to our consumers. Kicking in the next quarter, our quarterly regulatory AIF reports in India will be in line with the amended reporting formats. We will keep working to achieve an improved mix between speed and effective checks and controls, with blockchain support driving the entire ecosystem. We are looking forward to even greater opportunities in the future and are keen on the feedback we shall receive," he added.