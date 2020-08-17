Be careful when filing ITR, tax dept may be watching

Reporting of certain high-value transactions is already a part of the statement of financial transactions (SFT), a tax department’s initiative whose scope may now widen. “In the July 2019 budget, the finance minister had said that the government will widen the scope of SFT to obtain more information for enabling pre-filling of income tax return forms. By doing so, it would be able to catch tax evaders and bring more individuals into the tax net," said Naveen Wadhwa, deputy general manager, Taxmann, a tax and accounting firm.