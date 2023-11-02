Be prepared for higher EMIs! ICICI Bank, Bank of India hike lending rates. Details here
ICICI Bank's MCLRs range from 8.50% to 9.00%, while Bank of India's MCLRs range from 7.95% to 8.95%.
Private sector lender ICICI Bank and public lender Bank of India (BOI) have hiked their marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR). This will result in EMIs linked to MCLR being expensive. As per ICICI ‘s website, and Bank of India’s website, the new interest rates are effective from 1 November 2023. The benchmark one-year MCLR, is used to price most consumer loans such as auto, personal, and home.