Be prudent and follow simple steps to become financially free

Birani said the first step was to get their contingency fund in place to ensure they had adequate liquid savings to fall back on. As a thumb rule, a sum equivalent to 6 months of essential expenses was parked in funds that could be easily liquidated within a 48-hour period to cover any critical requirement. Next was to ensure they are insured. Through a human life value calculator, adequate term cover was calculated for each family member, along with a complete health check-up to rule out any underlying medical illnesses. “Mehul’s earlier LIC policies were mainly moneyback ones with very low life cover, which was inadequate as per human life value calculation. As a thumb rule, 7 to 10 times of annual income should be looked for life insurance," Birani added further.