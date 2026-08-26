‘Be the tax hero who files on time’: I-T department reminds taxpayers of August 31 ITR deadline

Taxpayers with business income face an August 31 deadline to file income tax returns for AY 2026-27. Over 6.5 crore returns, including 5.9 crore filed by July 31, have been recorded. Non-audit taxpayers can use ITR-3, ITR-4, ITR-5, ITR-6, or ITR-7 forms.

Edited By Sanchari Ghosh( with inputs from Agencies)
Updated26 Aug 2026, 07:34 PM IST
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Deadline Approaches for Non-Audit ITR Filings: Submit by August 31
Deadline Approaches for Non-Audit ITR Filings: Submit by August 31

Taxpayers with business or professional income who are not required to get their accounts audited have just days left to file their income tax returns for the assessment year 2026-27, with the deadline set for August 31.

Till August 20, over 2 crore ITR-3 and ITR-4 returns were filed on the e-filing portal, taking the total Income Tax returns filed for AY27 to over 6.5 crore. This also includes over 5.9 crore ITR-1 and ITR-2forms filed by the July 31 due date.

"31st August 2026 is the due date for filing ITRs for AY 2026-27 for taxpayers with business or professional income who are not subject to audit. Be the tax hero who files on time," the I-T department said in a post on X.

If a taxpayer falls in the non-audit category, he/she can file the applicable ITR (ITR-3, ITR-4, ITR-5 or ITR-7).

ITR-3 is filed by individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) with income from a proprietary business or profession.

Also Read | Selling property in India as an NRI? Know special tax rules, TAN requirements

ITR-4 is a simpler form for small and medium taxpayers. ITR-5 is filed by firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and Cooperative Societies. ITR-6 is filed by companies registered under the Companies Act, and ITR-7 by trusts and charitable institutions.

Over 5.9 crore ITRs filed for AY27

Over 5.9 crore ITRs have been filed for AY 2026-27 by July 31, the income tax department said on August 1.

The last date for filing income tax returns (ITRs) 1 and 2 -- for assessees who do not have to have their accounts audited -- for Assessment Year 2026-27, without penalty and interest, was July 31.

Last year, over 7.3 crore ITRs were filed by September 16, 2025, which was the extended date for filing tax returns for AY 2025-26.

"Over 5.9 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27 by July 31st!," the I-T department said in a post on X on Saturday.

Also Read | Find your ITR deadline: Upcoming income tax filing dates in 2026

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) is a simpler form that caters to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual with an annual income up to 50 lakh and who has salary income, one house property, and agricultural income up to 5,000 per year.

ITR-2 is filed by individuals and HUFs not having income from profits and gains in business or profession, but having income from capital gains.

Income Tax ReturnsTaxpayersITR Forms
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