Be wary of investing in equities at heightened valuations

“The solution is if you want to deploy lump sums now then you should park your money in a conservative balanced fund. Later if markets correct, you can move to equity. And if you are doing SIPs (systematic investment plans) then there is no need to change anything," said Anish Teli, founder, QED Capital Advisors LLP. Some hybrid funds rebalance equity and debt internally, saving investors from incurring tax and exit load that they would incur if they switched between mutual funds. Short-term capital gains tax can vary from 15% to slab rate, depending on the type of the fund. Balanced advantage funds (BAFs), which rely on countercyclical models, have pulled back their equity exposure. For instance, ICICI Balanced Advantage Fund and DSP Balanced Advantage Fund had an unhedged equity exposure of 30-31% of their portfolios in October.