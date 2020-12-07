Be wary of letting FOMO drive market investment decisions

“In general we are witnessing some investors getting a FOMO feeling as the markets have rallied in a short span of time," said Saurabh Bansal, founder, Finatwork Investment Advisor, a Sebi-registered investment advisory firm. Some of them are rushing to invest in equities now. “A young investor working in an MNC firm wanted to increase his equity allocation from 35% to 60% (he brought it down to 35% from 50% post the market crash in March) after seeing the dramatic recovery in equities over the past six months, which was even more pronounced during the last six-eight weeks. He seems regretful for missing out on this rally and wants to catch further upside potential," said Santosh Joseph, founder and managing partner, Germinate Wealth Solutions LLP, a mutual fund distribution firm.