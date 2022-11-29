Bearing the tax burden and taking responsibility for filing ITR of deceased

There could be two situations i.e., a case of intestate death (where there is no valid will) or a testate death (valid will and possibly multiple beneficiaries). In case of an intestate death, the liability for filing an ITR and taxes shall be of the legal heirs (immediate surviving family members) for the period starting from the 1 April of the financial year to the date of the death. However, in the case of a testate death, the executors of the will shall bear the tax incidence (which is recoverable from the estate) from the date of death till the date of distribution of the estate. Moreover, for the period up to the death, the legal representative shall be responsible for the payment of taxes. The definition of a legal representative is borrowed from the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, which defines it as a person who in law, represents the estate of a deceased person and officially handles estate of the deceased. In case of multiple legal heirs, one of them can be authorized to comply with the tax formalities and act as a legal representative.