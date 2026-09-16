Before handing over your flat for redevelopment, check these 6 safeguards

Redevelopment can offer residents of an ageing housing society an opportunity to move into a modern building without having to bear the full cost of constructing a new home themselves. A redevelopment project may promise larger homes, better lifts, parking facilities and improved amenities.

However, there is also a significant transition period. Residents generally have to vacate their existing flats before demolition and remain in temporary accommodation until the new building is ready. If the project is delayed, the inconvenience and financial burden can continue for months or even years beyond the original schedule.

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This makes it important for residents to complete their due diligence and secure adequate safeguards before handing over possession of the existing building.

Evaluate the developer beyond the financial offer A developer offering additional carpet area, higher rent or a large corpus payment may appear attractive. But residents should not make their decision based solely on the benefits promised on paper.

The developer's financial strength and track record are equally important. Residents should examine projects previously completed by the builder, especially redevelopment projects, and check whether construction was completed within the promised timeframe.

An independent feasibility assessment can provide further clarity. Such a study can help residents understand the development potential of the plot and assess whether the proposed terms are commercially and technically realistic.

Put the completion deadline and delay provisions in the agreement Residents should avoid relying on verbal assurances that they will receive their new homes within a particular period.

The redevelopment agreement should specify the construction schedule, expected completion date and the consequences if the developer fails to meet the agreed deadline.

It should also address compensation for delays and establish what remedies are available to the society if construction is substantially delayed or stops altogether.

These safeguards become especially important after residents have vacated the existing building. Once demolition has taken place, residents may have limited practical options to reverse the decision or find an immediate alternative.

Check the rent, escalation and shifting costs Temporary accommodation is one of the biggest practical concerns during redevelopment.

The agreement should clearly specify the monthly rent or transit accommodation support that residents will receive, the date on which payments will be made and the period for which the developer will provide the payment.

Residents should also consider whether the rent will increase periodically. If the project is delayed and local rental rates rise, a fixed rent may no longer be sufficient to cover the cost of comparable accommodation.

The agreement should additionally record any shifting charges, brokerage expenses or other payments that the developer has agreed to bear.

Define the new home in precise terms A promise of a "larger flat" is not sufficient protection for a resident.

The redevelopment documents should clearly mention the carpet area of the new apartment. Details relating to the apartment's specifications, facilities and parking entitlement should also be recorded.

Any corpus payment, additional compensation or other financial benefit promised by the developer should similarly form part of the written agreement, along with the applicable payment schedule.

Complete due diligence before handing over the building Residents generally have greater negotiating leverage while they continue to occupy their existing homes.

Before vacating, the society should therefore conduct appropriate checks on the developer, proposed project, approvals, financing arrangements and legal documentation.

The redevelopment agreement should also be reviewed by an independent legal professional before it is signed.

Where applicable, residents should consider financial safeguards such as bank guarantees or other security mechanisms designed to protect the society if the developer fails to fulfil important contractual obligations.

Continue monitoring the project after signing The society's responsibility does not end once the redevelopment agreement is executed.

Residents should continue monitoring construction progress, regulatory approvals and compliance with the milestones agreed with the developer. The society should also keep track of rent or other payments due to residents.

Any signs of slowing construction, missed milestones or delayed payments should be addressed promptly rather than being allowed to continue unchecked.

Regular communication between the developer, society committee and residents can also help identify problems at an early stage.

Redevelopment benefits come with risks Redevelopment can transform an ageing housing society and give residents modern homes with improved facilities. But the promise of additional space and better amenities should be considered alongside the risks associated with vacating an existing home.