Before withdrawing from provident fund, evaluate other options

MUMBAI: Many individuals are turning to their provident fund (PF) in the current times due to financial stress. According to reports, over 35 million (3.5 crore) subscribers have withdrawn funds from PF accounts since April 2020. However, investment advisors usually suggest that money in employee provident fund or National Pension Scheme should be the last investment one should liquidate during a crisis.

These retirement savings schemes help you accumulate a corpus during your productive years for the future, and you should not touch them unless there’s nothing else left to redeem. If you partially withdraw now, you may face difficulties during your silver years.

Before opting to take money out of the government’s retirement schemes, take stock of your existing investments. Based on the penalty, charges, liquidity and taxation, prioritise which one you would liquidate.

Among all your investments, first look at liquidating bank fixed deposits (FD), company FDs and liquid and debt funds. They are easier to liquidate. Then look at equity mutual funds and direct equity. It’s easier to liquidate these instruments.

Next comes gold. Typically, jewellers charge a fee when they buy back physical gold. If you are selling sovereign gold bonds on exchanges, you may find it challenging to get the right price due to a lack of liquidity. But if you have investments in gold exchange-traded funds or gold savings funds, you can liquidate them before looking at equity funds.

Most of the small savings schemes are difficult to liquidate. That’s why keep them as the second last option. Pension products like EPF should be left untouched unless none of the above options works for you.

Selling a property is always challenging unless you opt for a distress sale. It can also take few days to months to sell one.

There are some other options you may consider instead of withdrawing money from the provident fund. You can take a loan against traditional life insurance schemes or even sovereign gold bonds.

