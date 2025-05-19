Before you borrow via a lending app, ask whether it’s worth losing your privacy over?

In today’s digital age, getting a loan is as easy as downloading an app. A few taps, a couple of permissions, and voilà — money lands in your account in minutes. But behind the convenience lies a hidden cost that millions of borrowers are unknowingly paying — their privacy.
Most loan applications ask for more than your basic information, specifically, loans that are unregulated or loosely regulated. Ask for full access to location, contacts, messages, call history, pictures, and your microphone. Borrowers are usually rash or desperate and give this access without reading the fine print.
A ₹5,000 loan could straight up delete your entire online existence.
In some instances, debt recovery agencies contacted borrowers' family members or co-workers when borrowers didn't make payments because they were being harassed. Some were even shamed on social media using their real images. This action is not only unethical, but is also illegal.
In Andhra Pradesh, one borrower's wife's morphed photo was circulated by loan app agents following which the man ended his life.
Nithin Kamath also highlighted the menace of loan lending apps early this year by writing a post on X where he said that these finance apps are digital avatars of predatory moneylenders. “These loan apps harass people by calling all their contacts and sharing private photos and lewd pictures that are morphed,” he wrote.
Reserve Bank of India on May 8, 2025 released a set of guidelines for digital lending preventing these apps from accessing mobile phone resources such as file and media, contact list, call logs, telephony functions, etc.
“A one-time access can be taken for camera, microphone, location or any other facility necessary for the purpose of on-boarding/ KYC requirements only, with the explicit consent of the borrower,” reads the guidelines.
The RBI directions also give an option to the borrower to deny consent to sharing of specific data.
Mukesh Pandey, Director of Rupyaa Paisa, says Borrowers must also be able to withdraw their consent, restrict sharing, or delete the data. I recommend that users be vigilant: download apps only from reputable sources, attentive to app permissions, and ensure that the lending platform is RBI -licensed.”
Despite these efforts, illegal app stores and online ads remain breeding grounds for shady practices.
Vinay Kumar Singh, co-founder, Olyv, told Livemint recently that their company analyses the data of consumers and their online behaviour to make predictions of whether the borrower would repay the loan or default.
When users apply for loans through fintech apps, they’re often asked to share extensive personal data:
Though some of this data aids underwriting and fraud detection, the lack of transparency, informed consent, and clear data retention policies raises serious privacy concerns. For many users, small loans come at the hidden cost of significant personal data exposure.
In a world where data is currency, don’t give away your most valuable asset for a quick cash fix. Always ask: Is this loan worth the loss of my digital privacy?
The best protection is awareness. Don’t let urgency cloud your judgment. Choose apps wisely, read the fine print, and take control of your data — before it controls you.
