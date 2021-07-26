Before you invest in NPS, understand its risks, liquidity and cost

However, under NPS, you get to invest in different asset classes, including equites, corporate bonds, government securities and alternative investments. But you will have to choose a single fund manager. You can’t invest in a debt scheme of, say, HDFC and equity scheme of SBI Pension fund. Therefore, it will be better to give more weightage to the performance of the fund manager of the asset class that has the highest allocation in your portfolio. So, suppose you choose an equity allocation of 70% while corporate debt and government securities have an allocation of 20% and 10% respectively, you should choose the portfolio manager whose equity fund has done relatively better than the others.