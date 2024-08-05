Supply dynamics: What’s driving the market surge?
Summary
- Adam Smith’s proverbial “invisible hand” responds to an increase in demand and prices, with an increase in supply. This is now visible in the Indian market as well.
Even as newspaper headlines celebrate equity mutual fund inflows surpassing ₹45,000 crore in June, with systematic investment plans (SIPs) exceeding ₹21,000 crore (growing 9x in the last 10 years), we should remain cognizant that like any true market, equities have two sides to the equation–demand and supply.