The policyholder remains the weakest stakeholder: Bejon Misra on what ails India’s insurance sector

India’s insurance sector is at a critical crossroads. On one hand, penetration remains low across several segments despite decades of regulatory evolution and growing awareness. On the other, policyholders continue to grapple with rising premiums, complex policy wording, delayed grievance redressal and persistent trust deficits around claim settlements.
In the latest Mint MoneyGuru conversation, consumer policy expert and former member of the insurance ombudsman advisory committee Bejon Misra raises difficult but necessary questions about how India’s insurance system functions in practice versus how it is designed to work in theory.
The policyholder continues to remain the weakest stakeholder in an industry that is supposed to exist for their protection, he said.
Health insurance premiums don't seem to have fallen despite GST relief. What are your views?
Health insurance premiums typically increase in two ways: either at the product level, where insurers revise premiums for all policyholders, or when a customer moves into a higher age band. In recent years, insurers appear to have relied more on the first mechanism, which is why GST reduction has not translated into visible relief for consumers.