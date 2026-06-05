The policyholder remains the weakest stakeholder: Bejon Misra on what ails India’s insurance sector

Aprajita Sharma
5 min read5 Jun 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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Insurance for all cannot be achieved without trust, transparency and accountability, says Bejon Misra, who argues policyholders remain the weakest stakeholder.
Summary
Consumer policy expert Bejon Misra says opaque pricing, weak grievance redressal and poor insurer accountability continue to leave policyholders at a disadvantage.

India’s insurance sector is at a critical crossroads. On one hand, penetration remains low across several segments despite decades of regulatory evolution and growing awareness. On the other, policyholders continue to grapple with rising premiums, complex policy wording, delayed grievance redressal and persistent trust deficits around claim settlements.

In the latest Mint MoneyGuru conversation, consumer policy expert and former member of the insurance ombudsman advisory committee Bejon Misra raises difficult but necessary questions about how India’s insurance system functions in practice versus how it is designed to work in theory.

The policyholder continues to remain the weakest stakeholder in an industry that is supposed to exist for their protection, he said.

Health insurance premiums don't seem to have fallen despite GST relief. What are your views?

Health insurance premiums typically increase in two ways: either at the product level, where insurers revise premiums for all policyholders, or when a customer moves into a higher age band. In recent years, insurers appear to have relied more on the first mechanism, which is why GST reduction has not translated into visible relief for consumers.

Also Read | India’s insurance problem isn’t awareness anymore. It’s trust.

The fundamental issue lies in the absence of transparency in premium determination. Pricing remains opaque, with policyholders having no meaningful visibility or participation. As a result, even regulatory interventions on taxation do not reach consumers effectively.

What can be done to reduce the burden of rising health insurance premiums?

Medical inflation continues to rise due to weak regulatory oversight in healthcare delivery. Unlike mature systems, India lacks uniformly enforced standards for hospitals in pricing discipline, quality assurance and ethical medical practices. Accreditation exists but is largely voluntary and insufficient to prevent inefficiencies or inflated billing.

This leads to patients indirectly paying for system inefficiencies, including costs arising from weak governance and lack of standardization. These costs are ultimately passed on through insurance premiums.

Therefore, easing the burden requires structural reform. There must be greater transparency and competitiveness in insurance pricing, along with stronger enforcement of hospital standards by Irdai and other relevant authorities. Without addressing healthcare cost drivers, premium reduction will remain limited.

Unlike mature systems, India lacks uniformly enforced standards for hospitals in pricing discipline, quality assurance and ethical medical practices.

Approaching the Insurance Ombudsman is free for consumers. But who ultimately pays for the system?

We, as policyholders, ultimately pay for every rupee spent on managing the 18 Insurance Ombudsman Offices. Insurance companies contribute to the Ombudsman Council, but these costs are recovered through premiums. So while it appears free, consumers fund the system indirectly.

A bigger concern is the lack of performance accountability. Even with online hearings, complaint pendency remains high and resolution often takes over six months, even for simple cases. This raises a key question: why should policyholders bear the cost of inefficiency in grievance redressal?

A report by an insurance ombudsman advisory to the regulator estimated that resolving a single complaint can cost up to 35,000, which is excessive for a consumer protection system. These costs ultimately get passed into premiums.

The only sustainable solution is to make insurers directly accountable for grievance resolution costs. These should be borne from insurer profits rather than treated as input costs passed into premiums. Internationally, systems exist where insurers with higher complaint volumes contribute more to dispute resolution funding, creating a natural deterrent against poor service.

Also Read | If nuclear disaster strikes, who pays? Inside India’s insurance blind spot

Several representations have been made to the regulator and Department of Financial Services. We hope reforms under the Draft Insurance Ombudsman (Amendment) Rules, 2025 strengthen accountability. However, while penalties for non-compliance of awards exist, the draft still does not address who bears the cost of complaint resolution.

Why do some insurers cancel policies even after honouring Ombudsman awards, and what should change?

This is unfair and reflects a serious imbalance in the system. Regulators and lawmakers must close such loopholes and protect policyholders from arbitrary actions by insurers. Insurance is built on trust, and such practices undermine it. Strong regulation and deterrents such as licence cancellation for repeated violations are necessary. Without enforcement, such behaviour will continue.

Once the Draft Insurance Ombudsman (Amendment) Rules, 2025 are implemented, a centralized Appellate Authority under Irdai is expected to be created. This will allow both policyholders and insurers to appeal Ombudsman decisions within 30 days, reducing repeated litigation and procedural burden, especially in cases involving post-award policy cancellation.

Is the Customer Information Sheet (CIS) enough to simplify insurance policies?

The CIS does not achieve true simplification. It remains a summary of the policy document and does not remove legal complexity. What is needed is a standardized, one-page policyholders’ charter in simple language, clearly stating coverage, exclusions and limitations without ambiguity.

It should allow consumers to make informed decisions within a defined window, ideally 30 days, with the option to exit with a full refund. The regulator must standardize format and language to ensure consistency and reduce mis-selling and information asymmetry.

What are insurers getting wrong when it comes to improving insurance penetration?

Insurers lack a structured, measurable strategy to build trust, dignity and equity among policyholders. This remains a major gap. Stronger engagement, better service quality and faster grievance redressal are still inadequate.

To improve penetration, insurers must design affordable, need-based products. However, many consumers are still sold unsuitable products, leading to mis-selling and dissatisfaction.

Also Read | The hidden nudges inflating your insurance premium

Plans with too many limitations do reduce premiums but leave policyholders with a poor experience at the time of claim. They should be made well aware of what is causing lower premiums in a particular policy compared to the comprehensive policy of the same insurance company.

What does meaningful ‘Insurance for All by 2047’ look like?

My vision is to build on endorsements from satisfied customers and extend coverage to those currently uninsured, especially vulnerable households in tier II and III towns. The aim is meaningful protection that improves resilience without financial strain.

'Insurance for All by 2047' should not simply mean a policy for every Indian; it should mean dependable and meaningful protection for every Indian. Success depends on trust, affordability, clarity and claim delivery.

Insurance can enhance dignity and financial capacity and support national development. With reforms, this goal can be achieved earlier, by 2030 rather than 2047. The most critical reform needed is stronger accountability from insurers, particularly in reducing unfair claim denials. This will bridge the trust deficit and gradually transform insurance from a push-driven product into a trusted, pull-driven necessity.

About the Author

Aprajita Sharma

A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.

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