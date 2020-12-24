Benami law—the long arm of tax authorities

The government has taken various steps for effective implementation of the Act. According to media reports, till January 2019, the income-tax department had confiscated assets worth `6,900 crore under this Act. According to the government’s Press Information Bureau website, till 31 May 2019, show-cause notices have been issued in more than 2,100 cases involving benami properties valued at over `9,600 crore. The tax department has set up 24 dedicated Benami Prohibition Units across the country. These units are involved in gathering information and matching the same with the data available for identifying the benami properties. A reward scheme for informants was also announced. It aims at encouraging people to, inter alia, give information about benami transactions and get rewards up to `1 crore.