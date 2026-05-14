Bengal DA hike soon: Can Suvendu Adhikari's cabinet bridge the Centre-state gap? – Here's what to expect

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari recently informed key decisions on DA, implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission will be discussed in government' second cabinet meeting to be held on May 18.

"Next Monday, I will hold another cabinet meeting to discuss several pressing concerns," he said.

The CM indicated that a decision on granting Dearness Allowance (DA) to state government employees and pensioners at central rates may also be announced at Monday's cabinet meeting.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 When is the West Bengal government expected to announce a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike? ⌵ The West Bengal government is likely to discuss and potentially announce a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for state employees and pensioners at the cabinet meeting scheduled for May 18. This decision may bring their DA rates closer to central government rates. 2 Why is there a DA gap between West Bengal and central government employees? ⌵ The DA gap exists because West Bengal government employees are currently under the 6th Pay Commission, while central government employees are covered by the 7th Pay Commission. This difference in pay structures affects DA revisions. 3 What is the significance of the 7th Pay Commission for West Bengal employees? ⌵ If the West Bengal government implements the 7th Pay Commission, it could bring the DA rates for state employees closer to those of central government staff. However, a future 8th Pay Commission at the central level could reintroduce a gap. 4 What are the recent DA hike details for Bihar government employees? ⌵ The Bihar government has approved a DA and Dearness Relief (DR) hike for state employees and pensioners. Those under the 6th Central Pay Commission will see a 5 percentage point increase, while those under the 7th Central Pay Commission will receive a 2 percentage point increase. 5 What is the purpose of the 8th Pay Commission? ⌵ The 8th Pay Commission has been constituted to gather feedback from stakeholders, including employees and pensioners, to recommend revisions in salaries, pensions, and allowances. Its aim is to balance these with government expenditure management.

The government is also likely to consider the formation of the Seventh Pay Commission, a move that could lead to a revision in salaries of state government employees.

When was the last DA hike in Bengal? The West Bengal government announced a 4% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state employees while presenting its interim budget on February 5. Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya made the announcement during the budget speech.

Following the latest revision, DA for state government employees will rise to 22%. Earlier, in April 2025, the state government had raised DA by 4 percentage points, taking it to 18% from 14%.

However, despite the fresh hike in the Interim Budget 2026, DA received by West Bengal government employees continues to remain considerably lower than the allowance offered to central government staff.

Why there is a gap between Bengal and Centre's DA rate? The gap remains largely because West Bengal employees are still under the 6th Pay Commission, while central government employees and pensioners are covered by the 7th Pay Commission.

This difference in pay structures has kept state-level DA revisions behind as compared to the Centre. .

Now, the 8th Pay Commission is underway, which will result in a further DA hike for the central government employees.

Can Suvendu Adhikari's cabinet bridge the Centre-state gap? If the state government introduces 7th Pay Commission, then the rates will be at par with Centre. But by then, if the Centre starts 8th Pay Commission, then again there will be a pay gap.

State government employees have long been demanding DA on a par with central staff.