Bengaluru Class 10 student Sinchina Raikar manages ₹14 lakh investment portfolio: Here are 5 ways she does it

At 15, Sinchina Raikar is learning money management through experience, study and family discussions. Her parents provided the money after withdrawing funds from insurance policies. She handles investment decisions under their supervision, with her future education as the goal.

Her interest started with raising ₹10,000 from relatives towards a telescope. Her parents contributed another ₹2,000 to complete the purchase. Later, she helped raise around ₹45,000 for protective supplies for frontline workers.

The Bengaluru Class 10 student has told PowerUp Money how she manages investments worth ₹13.9 lakh.

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“I started investing… after my parents removed the money from their insurance policies, as they were not giving good returns. So, they handed me the money so that I could manage it myself,” she said in a YouTube video.

Here is how she approaches the responsibility while continuing her schoolwork.

Clear purpose Sinchina wants the portfolio to help pay for her master’s education seven years later. This gives her investing a purpose beyond watching numbers rise.

She hopes the money could reach ₹45 lakh. However, that figure is her aspiration, rather than an assured outcome. Her portfolio’s value does not establish how much profit she has earned.

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Researched decisions Her father encouraged her to understand financial concepts before handling investments. She says she has completed two National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) certifications after studying alongside her school commitments.

The process encountered a setback when she missed the passing score for one examination by one mark. She prepared again instead of giving up.

Weekends and holidays became opportunities to learn. She also watched financial videos to improve her understanding of topics.

Diversification Sinchina described her holdings as 63% equity and 37% mutual funds. These labels need care because mutual funds can also invest in shares.

She said 71% of her portfolio was invested in Indian markets. The remaining 29% covered international markets, including the US and Taiwan.

Her approach avoids placing everything in one market. However, spreading investments does not eliminate the possibility of losses.

Fund checklist Sinchina calls her mutual fund selection method GDP: Growth, Direct and Passive. She chooses growth options because she does not need payouts. Her focus remains on building money for education.

She prefers direct plans to avoid intermediary commissions. She selects passive funds because they follow a benchmark index.

This checklist gives her a framework for comparing options. It does not mean every fund meeting these conditions suits every investor.

Parents’ guidance Sinchina reads newspapers on weekends and checks developments affecting her holdings. She then discusses decisions with her parents.

Together, they consider whether to buy, sell or continue holding an investment. Although she takes a role, her parents remain involved.

Her father also stresses staying calm when markets fluctuate. The family treats practical experience and learning from mistakes as important parts of financial education.