Bengaluru consumer court orders Tonique to pay ₹8,020 for charging ₹20 for a carry bag – what customers should know

A Bengaluru consumer has won a case against liquor retailer Tonique after he was charged ₹20 for a carry bag bearing the store’s name and logo.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Bengaluru (Urban), after going through the facts of the case, termed the charge imposed on the consumer an unfair trade practice and a deficiency in service, thus instructing the retailer to refund the amount and pay additional compensation and litigation expenses, as per a report by The Times of India.

Why did the customer challenge the ₹ 20 carry bag charge? The incident occurred on 3 June 2025, when Theerthesh BS, 33, purchased liquor worth ₹2,170 from a Tonique outlet on Kasturba Road in Bengaluru.

As he had purchased glass bottles, he requested a carry bag to transport them safely. The store provided him with a carry bag bearing its brand name, logo and other promotional details, but charged him an additional ₹20 for it.

Theerthesh objected to the additional charge, arguing that customers should not be made to pay for a bag that also served as a promotional tool for the concerned retail outlet. Still, the store staff refused to waive the charge, leaving him with no option but to pay to carry the purchased products safely.

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Subsequently, the aggrieved customer approached the consumer commission on 17 June 2025 seeking a refund of ₹20 and ₹25,000 in compensation for deficiency in service and ‘unfair trade practice.’

The defendant in this case, Tonique, maintained that the customers were informed of the bag charges through notices displayed at its outlets and, as a result, were issued separate bills. However, the retailer did not appear before the commission or submit its formal response despite receiving notice. As a result, the case proceeded ex parte.

What did the consumer commission order? The commission, comprising President Ramachandra MS and members Nandini H Kumbhar and Savitha Airani, categorically observed that a liquor retailer selling bottled beverages should reasonably anticipate that customers may need bags to carry their purchases safely.

As a result, the commission invoked the principle of ‘Caveat Venditor’ (let the seller beware); it subsequently held that charging customers for bags bearing the retailer’s own branding amounted to an ‘unfair trade practice’ and a clear deficiency in service.

In its 14 October order, the commission directed Tonique to pay:

₹ 20 as a refund of the carry bag charge.

₹ 5,000 as compensation for deficiency in service.

₹ 3,000 towards litigation costs. What are the key takeaways for consumers from this case? The ruling highlights the importance of transparent retail practices and consumer rights. The key takeaway for customers from this case is that they should be clearly aware of their rights. Not only that, but reasonable and fair questions should be raised when any additional charges are introduced.

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Focus should be on seeking clarification before making any payments. If a charge appears to be unfair, it can be challenged through the appropriate channels. To ensure this, customers should keep the original bills and receipts to support their position.