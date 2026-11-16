Bengaluru consumer court orders Tonique to pay ₹8,020 for charging ₹20 for a carry bag – what customers should know

Bengaluru’s District Consumer Commission found Tonique liable for charging a customer 20 for a store-branded carry bag, ruling that the fee amounted to an unfair trade practice and a deficiency in service. 

Shivam Shukla
Published16 Nov 2026, 12:03 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
A Bengaluru consumer commission has directed Tonique to pay <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,020 over a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20 branded carry bag charge, highlighting consumer rights and the need to challenge unfair retail practices. (AI-generated image used for representational purposes.)
A Bengaluru consumer commission has directed Tonique to pay ₹8,020 over a ₹20 branded carry bag charge, highlighting consumer rights and the need to challenge unfair retail practices. (AI-generated image used for representational purposes.)

A Bengaluru consumer has won a case against liquor retailer Tonique after he was charged 20 for a carry bag bearing the store’s name and logo.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Bengaluru (Urban), after going through the facts of the case, termed the charge imposed on the consumer an unfair trade practice and a deficiency in service, thus instructing the retailer to refund the amount and pay additional compensation and litigation expenses, as per a report by The Times of India.

Why did the customer challenge the 20 carry bag charge?

The incident occurred on 3 June 2025, when Theerthesh BS, 33, purchased liquor worth 2,170 from a Tonique outlet on Kasturba Road in Bengaluru.

As he had purchased glass bottles, he requested a carry bag to transport them safely. The store provided him with a carry bag bearing its brand name, logo and other promotional details, but charged him an additional 20 for it.

Theerthesh objected to the additional charge, arguing that customers should not be made to pay for a bag that also served as a promotional tool for the concerned retail outlet. Still, the store staff refused to waive the charge, leaving him with no option but to pay to carry the purchased products safely.

Also Read | Bengaluru tenant wins consumer court battle over ₹80,000 security deposit

Subsequently, the aggrieved customer approached the consumer commission on 17 June 2025 seeking a refund of 20 and 25,000 in compensation for deficiency in service and ‘unfair trade practice.’

The defendant in this case, Tonique, maintained that the customers were informed of the bag charges through notices displayed at its outlets and, as a result, were issued separate bills. However, the retailer did not appear before the commission or submit its formal response despite receiving notice. As a result, the case proceeded ex parte.

What did the consumer commission order?

The commission, comprising President Ramachandra MS and members Nandini H Kumbhar and Savitha Airani, categorically observed that a liquor retailer selling bottled beverages should reasonably anticipate that customers may need bags to carry their purchases safely.

As a result, the commission invoked the principle of ‘Caveat Venditor’ (let the seller beware); it subsequently held that charging customers for bags bearing the retailer’s own branding amounted to an ‘unfair trade practice’ and a clear deficiency in service.

In its 14 October order, the commission directed Tonique to pay:

  • 20 as a refund of the carry bag charge.
  • 5,000 as compensation for deficiency in service.
  • 3,000 towards litigation costs.

What are the key takeaways for consumers from this case?

The ruling highlights the importance of transparent retail practices and consumer rights. The key takeaway for customers from this case is that they should be clearly aware of their rights. Not only that, but reasonable and fair questions should be raised when any additional charges are introduced.

Also Read | How to file a complaint in consumer court and seek redressal

Focus should be on seeking clarification before making any payments. If a charge appears to be unfair, it can be challenged through the appropriate channels. To ensure this, customers should keep the original bills and receipts to support their position.

Disclaimer: The information is based on the reported consumer commission ruling and is intended for general awareness. The applicability of consumer protection provisions may vary depending on the circumstances of each case.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

Personal Finance
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceBengaluru consumer court orders Tonique to pay ₹8,020 for charging ₹20 for a carry bag – what customers should know
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.