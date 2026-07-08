Bengaluru corporate couple ‘accidentally started saving ₹30,000 a month’ after relocating to Manali to work remotely

A corporate couple is in the spotlight since they shared how they started saving ₹30,000 monthly by relocating to Himachal Pradesh's Manali from Bengaluru. Embracing the life in the mountains, the duo revealed that they did not move to Himalayan resort town to save instead to experience slow travel life. The couple named Anjali and Naman, who aspired a change in lifestyle alongside their corporate job, embarked on this gateway expedition.

Amid rising cost of living in the cities and high-pressure lifestyle focused on survival and productivity, the need to relax and unwind becomes a priority. But this couple chose a different route, rather than taking a brief time-off to escape demanding city routine, strict schedules and performance pressure, they changed their living situation completely.

‘Saving was just a bonus’ This change not only altered their way of life but also brought down their monthly spending significantly. The video opens with Anjali, who runs a joint Instagram account with Naman under the name @anjali.aur.naman, stating, “We accidentally started saving over ₹30,000 every month without even trying. Hi, we are Anjali and Naman, a remote corporate couple living in Manali. We didn’t move here to save money; we moved here to experience slow travel while keeping our corporate jobs.”

This viral video, which has amassed close to 1 lakh views, documents how a decision to move away from city life can naturally reduce everyday expenses. It explains how one can economize their expenditure just by choosing a different place to live rather than rushing to the cities.

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Suggesting that saving money was never part of the plan, Anjali revealed that they managed to save ₹17,000 monthly rent as they were now paying ₹28,000 as compared to ₹45,000 rent before settling in Manali. Furthermore, remote work life came without the need to commute, which saved another ₹3,000.

Office dinners, expenditure of coffee were an expensive affair that costed around ₹5000. Their current lifestyle eliminated this expense. Fewer coffee runs and reduced expenditure on snacks saved them another ₹2,500 each month. According to Anjali, the biggest surprise was decrease in weekend expenditure of ₹5000 to 6000 which they spent on themselves to decompress and chill out to take a break from city life amid their tight schedules.

Concluding the post, she added, “We didn't choose remote work to spend less, we chose it to live differently. The saving was just a bonus.”

Social media reaction Social media users strongly reacted to the video with some asking about the process to get a remote while others asked about enquired about homestays in Manali. A user wrote, “Can you share which company you work from want to know companies offer permanent work from home.” To this, Naman replied, “Anjali got hers (remote job) through LinkedIn, and I transitioned from a regular full-time role to a remote consulting role in the same company.”

Another user remarked, "But doesn’t it get too quiet in the evenings? 😅 Since I’ve lived in a metropolitan city all my life, I think I’m just used to the noise. I do agree that everyone needs some peace and quiet every now and then, but shifting my whole life to a remote village in Manali feels a little unrealistic for me."