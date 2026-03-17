Bengaluru digital arrest scam: Elderly woman loses ₹38 lakh to cyber fraud – 5 lessons to keep yourself protected

A 78-year-old woman from Indiranagar, Bengaluru, recently lost ₹38 lakh in a well-designed “digital arrest scam,” according to a report in The Hindu. This cyber fraud case highlights how fraudsters are using fear, threats, and impersonation of officials to cheat unsuspecting victims.

Cybercrime police said the woman received a phone call on 11 March from scammers posing as officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA). They falsely claimed her documents were linked to money laundering and pornography cases, and said a bank account in her name has been utilised to fund terror activities.

The scammers forced her to stay on a WhatsApp video call for hours, threatening immediate arrest if she spoke to anyone for 72 hours. Under pressure, she transferred ₹38 lakh via RTGS to a current account provided by the fraudsters, believing it was a part of an “RBI verification.”

Also Read | Digital arrest scams: 5 ways to stay safe from scammers posing as officials

Given the repetitive nature of such scams, police authorities have confirmed that no law enforcement agency in the country conducts investigations via video calls or requests that citizens transfer funds to meet investigative obligations.

How do such ‘digital arrest’ scams work? Such scams follow a certain pattern, detailed in steps below:

Fraudsters generally:

Pose as officers from reputed national agencies such as CBI or NIA. Claim that the victims' accounts are linked to criminal activities. Criminal activities claimed can be: terror-related, drug-related, or other serious offences. Victims are then forced to stay on calls for hours and are isolated from family members. Pressure tactics are used to force them to transfer funds for security checks/ verification. 5 important lessons to protect yourself from such frauds Keeping the pattern of these scams in mind, here are five lessons that you must follow diligently to protect yourself from such scams:

Never panic when you get such calls, and avoid transferring any funds at all costs. Especially during a claimed investigation on a phone or video call. Before proceeding with any steps or instructions, always contact your nearest police station for clarification. This will help you verify identities carefully by contacting legitimate sources and helpline numbers. If someone is aggressively threatening you with arrest over a call or video call, don’t wait; simply disconnect the call and report it to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at: https://cybercrime.gov.in/Webform/Accept.aspx . You can also call 1930 to report the crime. When you do, clearly share the phone number, the provided name, and the threats with the concerned authorities. Your efforts in this case will help prevent the fraud from spreading further and damaging the financial health of others who could be targets. When you face such a challenge, it can be both stressful and psychologically draining. That is why you should always keep your family in the loop before moving ahead with any bank-related transactions.

Why awareness matters for your finances Cybercrime can drain your life savings in minutes. Such a situation can be emotionally challenging to manage and comes with serious long-term consequences. Do not fall for such threats and speak to a practising advocate so you can respond sensibly and protect your finances.

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