BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Ramanagaram Palike’s) launched its one time settlement scheme for payment of property tax which is ending on Nov 30

BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Ramanagaram Palike) had rolled out its one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for the payment of property tax which is ending today i.e. Nov 30. The special scheme excludes compound interest and penalties, thus bringing down the overall arrears of property tax significantly.

So far, nearly 2 lakh people have already paid this tax out of the total of 3.95 people on the BBMP 's list of defaulters. The response, therefore, has been below the expectations of the BBMP.

Starting December 1, property owners with outstanding property tax are likely to face penalties and interest.

Here we describe the process to pay property tax online here: 1. You can first visit the official BBMP website: bbmptax.karnataka.gov.in, or https://bbmp.gov.in/

2. Opt for the payment of property tax.

3. Enter your property details. The system will tell you the exact dues that you owe to the government including that of previous years.

3. Now select the payment method you want to opt for.

4. You can make the payment and clear your dues.

If you face any challenge with the online payments, the BBMP has provided an option to pay manually using a demand draft submitted to the respective zonal or joint commissioner's office.

It is noteworthy that paying property tax within the stipulated deadline is important to spare yourself from penalty on the overdue amount. In order to avoid penalties, one must ensure that your payments are cleared on time.

In another development, BBMP has announced that it will conduct revenue adalats every Wednesday. This is in line with the BBMP's plan to hold weekly meetings in order to improve citizen engagement.

Munish Moudgil, BBMP's special commissioner for revenue ordered his officials to hold revenue and grievance adalats every Wednesday between 10 am to 2 pm, which will hopefully lead to quick redressal of issues.