'Bengaluru rent is second EMI': Couple pays ₹56,000 rent out of ₹1.3 lakh monthly budget, netizens relate

How expensive is Bengaluru? While one may not find an absolute answer, one can take a hint from social media. Recently, a Bengaluru-based couple shared their monthly expenses in the city which goes more than ₹1 lakh. It is their rent which costs them more than 50% of their monthly expenses. Their expenses have left many divided regarding Bengaluru.

How much a married couple spends in Bengaluru The user id @radhi.and.ekansh took to Instagram and wrote, “This is how much we spend as a married couple living in BLR.” The married couple, both working as product managers, didn't disclose their individual salaries. But they revealed their shared expenses for the month.

Bengaluru rent Every month, the couple spends ₹1,30,000 for their rent, utility, food, transportation and other purposes. They revealed that the biggest expense of the month was the high-rise rental, which cost ₹56,000 per month.

“Here's exactly how much we spend in a month as a married couple living in Bengaluru.”

“Bangalore is expensive. Here's proof,” the title read.

“Biggest expense first, rent. We pay ₹56K a month. At this point, Bangalore rent is like a second EMI in itself,” said the husband.

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Non-discretionary expenses Besides rent, the couple spends around ₹40,000+ for non-negotiables like househelps, grocery items, electicity, daily travel, food and more.

"Maid and cook cost us together around ₹10k. And this is the best expense that we make because we both work full time, " the wife explained.

“Groceries 15K and utilities, electricity and internet is another 15K,” added the husband.

She further revealed how much she spends on her daily travel to the office. “Commute costs us around ₹6,000 per month since I go to office…”

“Eating out and ordering in, another 10,” continued the husband.

The couple spends an additional ₹3,000 for their subscriptions. “This covers Netflix, Amazon Prime, F1, everything basically,” she shared details.

Other expenses Considering miscellaneous purchases, they use another ₹15,000 for unplanned purposes. “Personal expenses, shopping, ad hoc buys we don't plan for another 15K,” they said.

In total, the couple spends ₹1,30,000 every month, excluding savings, holidays and other big purchases.

“So overall we spend around ₹1.3 lakh a month and it doesn't cover vacation, flights, any luxury purchase,” she revealed in the end.

Her husband quipped, “Seriously Bangalore is a place where you can earn well and still feel broke by the end of the month.”

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Netizens react Soon after their reel went live on the photo-sharing platform. While some called their expenses relatable, a few called them out for overspending, especially for their rent.

Among them, a user wrote in the comments, “Why blame Blore for all ur unwanted luxuries? (sic)” “Only because you choose to stay in high end apartment, rent will be high. Rent in Bangalore depends on locality you are staying. Don’t generalise (sic),” added another.

One more commented, “Very well summarised .. completely relatable! (sic)”

Someone else said, “Kudos to you both! It's the most realistic & honest breakup I have seen on any reel from any content creater living in BLR. Can relate since I myself live here (sic).”