Bengaluru woman loses ₹98.4 lakh in digital arrest scam: 5 ways to protect yourself

A random phone call turned into a difficult-to-handle two-month nightmairish ordeal for a 60-year-old senior citizen, a homemaker, who suffered a financial loss of ₹98.4 lakh to cyber fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials, as recently reported by The Hindu.

The case throws light on the way ‘digital arrest’ scams are evolving throughout the country into highly convincing ways to cheat innocent victims of their hard-earned money. Fraudsters now extensively use psychological traps that exploit urgency, fear, trust and authority.

Let us see how the scam played out and the ways you can utilise to keep yourself safe from such scams or similar attempts in the future. Awareness is the most powerful tool you have in the current environment.

How did the scam take place? Fraudsters contacted the victim, posing as Delhi Police officials who falsely accused her of involvement in a money laundering case. She was strategically isolated from contacting family members and friends and eventually forced to trust the scamsters completely, believing she was part of a serious investigation.

Over WhatsApp and video calls, they simulated a ‘confidential investigation,’ threatened arrest, serious legal trouble and coerced her into transferring funds and pledging gold. The total loss, as per reports, is about ₹98.4 lakh.

5 ways to stay protected from such scams 1. No police or agency arrests happen over phone or video calls Real and legitimate law enforcement agencies, such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and police, do not conduct investigations online or demand money via WhatsApp or video calls. If you come across any such claims, they are a ‘red flag’, and you should report the issue to your nearest police station.

2. Do not panic under legal threats Fraudsters rely on empty threats and tactics such as ‘Supreme Court warrants’ or ‘immediate arrest’, ‘account closure’, etc. You should stay calm. Just refuse and report the issue to legitimate cybersecurity platforms, such as the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP). Reporting the problem to the appropriate authorities cannot result in any punishment against you. So don’t fall for empty threats and accusations.

3. Never transfer money for ‘verification’ purposes No government authority or official agency will ask you to transfer funds to ‘verify’ or ‘clear’ your accounts from fraud. Legitimate investigations are transparent and fair. They never involve moving personal savings to unknown accounts.

4. Verify identity through official channels Always cross-check claims properly before trusting them by calling official helplines or visiting the nearest police station. Do not trust numbers shared by unknown callers or WhatsApp contacts. Do not download any applications or links sent to you on WhatsApp or text messages. Try to protect your personal banking data at all times. Never share OTPs, CVVs, ATM PINs or other sensitive information with anyone.

5. Involve family or trusted contacts early Fraud thrives when victims are emotionally challenged, defeated and isolated. Never agree to terms that don't include other family members or friends. No law in the country prevents any person facing a legal case from discussing the same with family and near and dear ones. Discussing suspicious calls with family or friends often helps identify scams before financial damage occurs.