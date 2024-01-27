Top Credit Cards That Offer Free Lounge and Club Memberships

If you are bitten by the travel bug, you won’t actually realise before spending on a range of expenses such as airport lounges, eating out and spas, among others, thus leaving a hole in the pocket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the convenient ways, however, to get seamless access to lounges and club memberships is through a credit card that offers these services free of charge.

Here, we present an indicative, not exhaustive, list of five top credit cards which offer travel-related features. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These are the five credit cards offering travel benefits ICICI Bank Sapphiro card This card by ICICI Bank offers the following benefits:

A. Two complimentary international airport lounge visits and two complimentary airport spa visits per calendar year under complimentary membership to Dreamfolks programme.

B. Four complimentary access per quarter to select airport lounges in India on a minimum spend of ₹5,000 or above in a calendar quarter on ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card to avail facility in the next quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

C. The card also gives up to four complimentary rounds of golf every month at the golf course of your choice based on eligible spends on your card.

HDFC Bank Diners Club Black Metal Edition Credit Card This card by HDFC Bank offers these benefits:

A. Unlimited Airport lounge access. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

B. 2X reward points on weekend dining.

C. complimentary annual membership of Club Marriott.

Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card This card by HDFC Bank offers the following benefits: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A. One free night at a number of hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy up to a value of 15,000 points.

B. It entitles you to get Marriott Bonvoy silver Elite Status and 10 elite night credits.

SBI Card Elite This card by SBI Cards offers the following services: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A. Six complimentary airport lounge visits per year outside India with a cap of two visits per quarter. This gives access to 1,000 airport lounges worldwide.

B. Complimentary club Vistara silver membership.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Zen Signature Credit Card This card by Kotak Mahindra Bank offers the following benefits: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A. Three complimentary access per year to Priority Pass International Lounges outside India

B. This card gives access to over 1300 lounges at airports around the world.

C. This card gives two complimentary visits per calendar every quarter to select Dream Folks lounges in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

