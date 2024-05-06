Top 5 NBFCs offering over 7% interest rate on their fixed deposits; check list here
Bajaj Finserv offers higher interest rates on special periods i.e., 18, 22, 33 and 44 months. The interest rates range between 7.40 percent to 8.25 percent per annum across durations.
When you are aggressive in your risk appetite, you may want to earn a higher income at a slightly higher risk. Besides opening a fixed deposit (FD) with a bank, you may consider opening an account with a non-banking financial corporation (NBFC) as well which typically offer a higher interest rate on their fixed deposits but are slightly riskier vis-a-vis banks. Here we list out NBFCs offering higher interest rates