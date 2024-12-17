Entertainment credit cards are a popular choice for people who are movie buffs and want to earn rewards on movie tickets and live shows. These credit cards provide exclusive offers which include complimentary movie tickets, special discounts on dining reservations, cashbacks and many more. Let us have a look at some of the top entertainment credit cards which provide complimentary movie tickets:
|Credit card
|Annual fee
|RBL BookMyShow Play credit card
|Rs. 500
|Axis Bank Neo credit card
|Rs. 250
|PVR INOX Kotak credit card
|Rs. 499
|Axis Bank My Zone credit card
|Rs. 500
|SBI Elite credit card
|Rs. 4,999
|HDFC Diners Club privilege credit card
|Rs. 2,500
|AU LIT credit card
|No annual fee
Source: Paisabazaar, as of December 2024
In conclusion, you can indeed save a great amount of money while using these credit cards if you are a movie lover. Unplanned usage of credit cards can lead to payment defaults and decrease your credit score as well as increase your credit utilisation ratio. Hence, understand your needs and accordingly choose a credit card so that you can make informed decisions and avoid any debt traps.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
