Entertainment credit cards are a popular choice for people who are movie buffs and want to earn rewards on movie tickets and live shows. These credit cards provide exclusive offers which include complimentary movie tickets, special discounts on dining reservations, cashbacks and many more. Let us have a look at some of the top entertainment credit cards which provide complimentary movie tickets:

In conclusion, you can indeed save a great amount of money while using these credit cards if you are a movie lover. Unplanned usage of credit cards can lead to payment defaults and decrease your credit score as well as increase your credit utilisation ratio. Hence, understand your needs and accordingly choose a credit card so that you can make informed decisions and avoid any debt traps.