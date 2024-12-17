Entertainment credit cards are a popular choice for people who are movie buffs and want to earn rewards on movie tickets and live shows. These credit cards provide exclusive offers which include complimentary movie tickets, special discounts on dining reservations, cashbacks and many more. Let us have a look at some of the top entertainment credit cards which provide complimentary movie tickets:
Best entertainment credit cards offering complimentary movie tickets
|Credit card
|Annual fee
|RBL BookMyShow Play credit card
|Rs. 500
|Axis Bank Neo credit card
|Rs. 250
|PVR INOX Kotak credit card
|Rs. 499
|Axis Bank My Zone credit card
|Rs. 500
|SBI Elite credit card
|Rs. 4,999
|HDFC Diners Club privilege credit card
|Rs. 2,500
|AU LIT credit card
|No annual fee
Source: Paisabazaar, as of December 2024
1. RBL BookMyShow Play credit card
Key features:
- Get a ₹500 discount on ticket bookings for movies, events, plays, streams, and sports shows via the BookMyShow app or website as an activation benefit.
- Get ₹500 cash back every month after spending over ₹5,000 in a billing cycle on BookMyShow.
- Get ₹100 off on food and beverages every month after purchasing a minimum of 2 movie tickets from BookMyShow.
- Get a maximum of ₹100 off on fuel on spends covering ₹500 to ₹4,000.
2. Axis Bank Neo credit card
Key features:
- Enjoy 10% on movie tickets when booking from BookMyShow app or website.
- Get a 10% discount on shopping from Myntra.
- Buy food from Zomato at 40% off.
- Enjoy instant 5% cashback on mobile recharges, broadband bill payments & DTH bill payments through Amazon Pay.
- Buy groceries through Blinkit and get 10% off.
- Earn 1 reward point for every Rs. 200 spent.
3. PVR INOX kotak credit card
Key features:
- 1 free PVR INOX movie ticket of value 300 each on every Rs. 10,000 spent in a billing cycle.
- Avail a 20% discount on food and beverages at PVR INOX.
- Get 5% discount on movie tickets at PVR INOX theater.
- No annual fee for the first year.
- Enjoy free access to select PVR INOX In-cinema Lounges.
4. Axis Bank My Zone credit card
Key features:
- Enjoy B1G1 offer on movie bookings through Paytm Movies.
- Free SonyLiv 1 year subscription.
- Get 500 cash back on Swiggy food delivery, for up to Rs. 120.
- Avail flat Rs. 1000 instant discount at AJIO on & above Rs. 2999.
- Earn 4 EDGE reward points for every Rs. 200 spent.
- Get 1 complimentary domestic lounge access quarterly.
5.SBI Elite credit card
Key features:
- 5X Points for dining, grocery and departmental store purchases.
- Complimentary Priority Pass membership.
- Redeem 2 reward points for every Rs. 100 spent.
- Up to 50,000 additional reward points as milestone perks.
- 6 complimentary international lounge accesses in a year along with a 1.99% forex mark-up fee
- Up to 8 free domestic lounge access annually or 2 per quarter.
- Free movie tickets worth Rs. 6,000 per annum.
6.HDFC Diners Club privilege credit card
Key features:
- Earn up to 10X reward points when using Smartbuy for travel bookings
- 20 reward points for every Rs.150 spent at Swiggy and Zomato
- 4 reward points per ₹150 spent on other categories; Up to 20% off on dining through Swiggy Dineout
- Get 1 free ticket up to Rs. 250 on bookings through BookMyShow. Valid for maximum 2 tickets per month
- Marriott/ Decathlon/ O2 Spa/ Barbeque Nation/ Lakme Salon Rs. 1500 worth vouchers on spending over Rs. 1.5 lakh every quarter
- Complimentary Swiggy One and Times Prime annual subscription after spending more than Rs. 75,000 in the first 90 days.
- 2 free access to airport lounges worldwide after spending Rs. 15,000 per quarter.
7.AU LIT credit card
Key features:
- Get cash back along with reward options on daily transactions
- Free subscription of Zee5, Amazon Prime and Cultpass Live for three months
- Credit shield cover for up to Rs. 1,50,000 and lost card liability waiver for up to Rs. 1,50,000 or the credit limit, whichever is lower
- 1 % fuel surcharge waiver on all fuel transactions between Rs. 400 and Rs. 5000
- Enjoy 4 complimentary domestic airport lounge visits per quarter
In conclusion, you can indeed save a great amount of money while using these credit cards if you are a movie lover. Unplanned usage of credit cards can lead to payment defaults and decrease your credit score as well as increase your credit utilisation ratio. Hence, understand your needs and accordingly choose a credit card so that you can make informed decisions and avoid any debt traps.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)