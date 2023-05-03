Fixed deposit (FD) is considered to be one of the most common financial instruments to invest your hard-earned money. Bank FD is considered the most preferred investment option because it is considered safer as compared to investments in equities like stocks, SIPs, or mutual funds (MFs). As compared to commercial banks, small finance banks offer higher interest rates on term deposits or FDs. Unity Bank offers a 9% interest rate on select maturities for general customers.

Unity Small Finance Bank Latest FD interest rates

For regular consumers, it offers interest rates between 4.5% to 9%. It currently provides senior citizens with an interest rate of 9.5% p.a. on fixed deposits invested for terms of 1001 days, respectively, while retail investors get 9% for the same terms. These rates are effective from 2 May 2023.

Unity Small Finance Bank Latest FD interest rates for general citizens

> 6 Months - 201 Days 8.75%

501 Days 8.75%

1001 Days 9.00%

Unity Small Finance Bank Latest FD interest rates for senior citizens

> 6 Months - 201 Days 9.25%

501 Days 9.25%

1001 Days 9.50%

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Latest FD interest rates

At Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, deposits maturing in 700 days will now earn a maximum interest rate of 8.25% for the general public and 9% for senior citizens. As per the official website of the bank, the new FD rates are effective as of 27th February 2023. The bank offers senior citizens fixed-term deposits with interest rates ranging from 4.75% to 9%.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Latest FD interest rates for general citizens

700 Days 8.25%

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Latest FD interest rates for senior citizens

700 Days 9.00%

Fincare Small Finance Bank Latest FD interest rates

Fincare Small Finance Bank will now provide fixed deposit interest rates between 3% to 8.4% to general citizens,a nd 3.60% to 9.01% for senior citizens. The highest interest rate of 9.01% is offered on a tenure of 1000 days. These rates are applicable from March 24, 2023.

Fincare Small Finance Bank Latest FD interest rates for general citizens

1000 Days- 8.4%

Fincare Small Finance Bank Latest FD interest rates for senior citizens

1000 Days 9.01%

SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank offer an interest rate ranging between 3.00% and 7.10% p.a on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens are provided an additional interest rate- 3.50% and 7.60%.

Axis Bank offers FD rates of 3.50-7.20% p.a. to the general public and 3.50-7.95% p.a. to senior citizens on tenures

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to halt interest rate hikes, signaling that the interest rate cycle may have reached its peak. Since May 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked the repo rate by 2.5%.

