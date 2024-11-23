Fixed deposits offer reliable long-term returns with higher interest rates than savings accounts. In November 2024, YES Bank reduced its FD rate to 7.75 per cent for 18 months, while Punjab & Sind Bank offers up to 8.25 per cent interest for deposits of ₹ 1 lakh or more.

Fixed deposits (FDs) offer a reliable, consistent long-term return on investments. This financial tool allows you to deposit a lump sum amount of money for a fixed period of time, earning interest on the amount. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to a savings account, a fixed deposit provides higher interest rates, making it an attractive option for conservative investors.

Several banks have revised their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates in November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

YES Bank FD rates YES Bank revised its FD rates for deposits less than ₹3 crore with effect from November 5, 2024.

The FD rate has been decreased to 7.75 per cent from 8 per cent for a tenure of 18 months.

Starting November 5 onwards, the interest rates will range from 3.25 per cent to 7.75 per cent. For senior citizens, interest on their fixed deposits will be in the range of 3.75 per cent to 8.25 per cent. The bank will give the highest interest on the tenure of 18 months, 7.75 per cent for regular citizens and 8.25 per cent for senior citizens per annum. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tenure Regular Interest rate p.a Senior citizen interest rate p.a 7 to 14 days 3.25% 3.75% 15 to 45 days 3.70% 4.20% 46 to 90 days 4.10% 4.60% 91 to 120 days 4.75% 5.25% 121 to 180 days 5.00% 5.50% 181 to 271 days 6.10% 6.60% 272 days to < 1 year 6.35% 6.85% 1 year 7.25% 7.75% 1 year 1 day to <18 months 7.50% 8.00% 18 months 7.75% 8.25% 18 months 1 day to <24 months 7.75% 8.25% 24 months to <36 months 7.25% 7.75% 36 months to <60 months 7.25% 8.00% 60 months 7.25% 8.00% 60 months 1 day to <= 120 months 7.00% 7.75%

Punjab & Sind Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank revised its fixed deposit interest rates, which are effective November 14, 2024, and valid until December 31, 2024. The minimum deposit should be ₹1 lakh. Get interest up to 8.25 per cent on your FD. See the revised FD rates for November 2024 in the table below {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}