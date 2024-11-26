Fixed Deposit schemes remain popular for investors seeking reliable, long-term returns with low risk. Offering interest rates up to 8%, FDs are preferable to savings accounts. It's crucial to compare rates from banks like ICICI, SBI, PNB, and HDFC before investing.

Fixed-deposit schemes will never go out of fashion among investors who are looking for a reliable, consistent, and long-term return on investments. The financial tool is beneficial for even those who want to invest money in a low-risk investment tool for a shorter duration, like one, three, or six months.

Fixed deposits (FDs) emerge as a better option compared to savings accounts. People can earn an interest of up to 8% on their money for a duration of one year to five years. FDs can be a good option for investors who are looking for a safe haven for their contingency fund.

How to find the best FD rates? Before investing in an FD, people must compare the interest rates of different banks. FDs in banks like ICICI, SBI, PNB, and HDFC can offer decent interest and higher safety. Here is a comparison of these banks' FD rates.

ICICI Bank The interest rates are applicable for FD amount less than ₹3 crore.

Duration General (%) Senior Citizens (%) 7 to 29 Days 3 3.5 30 to 45 Days 3.5 4 46 to 60 days 4.25 4.75 61 to 90 days 4.5 5 91 to 184 days 4.75 5.25 185 to 270 days 5.75 6.25 261 to <1 year 6 6.5 1 year to < 15 months 6.7 7.2 15 months to <18 months 7.25 7.8 18 months to 2 years 7.25 7.75

SBI Bank FD rates SBI Bank FD rates are application on amount less than ₹3 crore.

Duration General Senior Citizens 7 to 45 days 3.5 4 46 to 179 days 5.5 6 180 to 210 days 6.25 6.75 211 to less than 1 year 6.5 7 1 to less than 2 year 6.8 7.3 2 year to less than 3 year 7 7.5 3 year to less than 3 year 6.75 7.25 5 year and up to 10 years 6.5 7.5

HDFC Bank FD rates

Duration General Senior Citizen 7-14 days 3 3.5 15-29 days 3 3.5 30-45 days 3.5 4 46-60 days 4.5 5 61-89 days 4.5 5 90 days to less than 6 months 4.5 5 6 months 1 days to less than 9 months 5.75 6.25 1 year to less than 15 months 6.6 7.10 15 months to less than 18 months 7.1 7.6 18 months to less than 21 months 7.25 7.75 21 months to 2 years 7 7.5 2 years 1 day to 2 years 11 months 7 7.5 2 years 11 months to 35 months 7.35 7.85 3 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7 months 7 7.5 4 years 7 months to 55 months 7.4 7.9

PNB FD rates