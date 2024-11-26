Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Best bank FD rates: SBI vs ICICI vs HDFC vs PNB. Check latest fixed deposit rates here

Best bank FD rates: SBI vs ICICI vs HDFC vs PNB. Check latest fixed deposit rates here

Sharmila Bhadoria

Fixed Deposit schemes remain popular for investors seeking reliable, long-term returns with low risk. Offering interest rates up to 8%, FDs are preferable to savings accounts. It's crucial to compare rates from banks like ICICI, SBI, PNB, and HDFC before investing.

FD interest rates: Banks typically offer higher interest rates on long-tenure fixed deposits.

Fixed-deposit schemes will never go out of fashion among investors who are looking for a reliable, consistent, and long-term return on investments. The financial tool is beneficial for even those who want to invest money in a low-risk investment tool for a shorter duration, like one, three, or six months.

Fixed deposits (FDs) emerge as a better option compared to savings accounts. People can earn an interest of up to 8% on their money for a duration of one year to five years. FDs can be a good option for investors who are looking for a safe haven for their contingency fund.

How to find the best FD rates?

Before investing in an FD, people must compare the interest rates of different banks. FDs in banks like ICICI, SBI, PNB, and HDFC can offer decent interest and higher safety. Here is a comparison of these banks' FD rates.

ICICI Bank

The interest rates are applicable for FD amount less than 3 crore.

DurationGeneral (%)Senior Citizens (%)
7 to 29 Days33.5
30 to 45 Days3.54
46 to 60 days4.254.75
61 to 90 days4.55
91 to 184 days4.755.25
185 to 270 days5.756.25
261 to <1 year66.5
1 year to < 15 months6.77.2
15 months to <18 months7.257.8
18 months to 2 years7.257.75

SBI Bank FD rates

SBI Bank FD rates are application on amount less than 3 crore.

DurationGeneral Senior Citizens
7 to 45 days3.54
46 to 179 days5.56
180 to 210 days6.256.75
211 to less than 1 year6.57
1 to less than 2 year6.87.3
2 year to less than 3 year77.5
3 year to less than 3 year6.757.25
5 year and up to 10 years6.57.5

HDFC Bank FD rates

DurationGeneralSenior Citizen
7-14 days33.5
15-29 days33.5
30-45 days3.54
46-60 days4.55
61-89 days4.55
90 days to less than 6 months4.55
6 months 1 days to less than 9 months5.756.25
1 year to less than 15 months6.67.10
15 months to less than 18 months7.17.6
18 months to less than 21 months7.257.75
21 months to 2 years77.5
2 years 1 day to 2 years 11 months77.5
2 years 11 months to 35 months7.357.85
3 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7 months77.5
4 years 7 months to 55 months7.47.9

PNB FD rates

DurationGeneralSenior CitizenSuper Senior Citizen
7 to 14 days3.544.3
15 to 29 days3.544.3
30 to 45 days3.544.3
46 to 60 days4.555.3
61 to 90 days4.555.3
91 to 179 days5.566,3
180 to 270 days6.256.757.05
271 to 299 days6.577.3
300 days7.057.557.85
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.