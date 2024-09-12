Credit Cards: Notwithstanding a no. of common features among several credit cards, we give a lowdown on the benefits offered by the cards offered by the top banks including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and IDBI Bank.

If you are planning to subscribe to a new credit card, it is recommended to first compare the features of different credit cards offered by a number of banks. These key features include the reward points, eligibility, renewal fee and other benefits such as free lounge access.

There could be some features which are common among most of the credit cards. Here we give a lowdown on some of the features of top credit cards 2024 by the top banks which are HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and IDBI Bank.

Let us find out more on this here: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These are some of the best credit cards in 2024:

I. HDFC Bank HDFC Bank Diners Club Millennia Card These are the key features: 1. Joining/ renewal membership fee: ₹1,000 plus taxes.

2. If you spend ₹one lakh or more in one year before the renewal date to get your fee waived off. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Cashback will be given in the form of reward points which can be redeemed against the statement balance.

4. The minimum reward points balance required for redemption against the statement balance is 500 reward points.

5. Reward points can be redeemed into air miles at the conversion rate of 1RP = ₹0.30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. The redemption against the statement balance will be at the rate of 1 reward point = Re 1.

7. Unredeemed reward points will expire after two years of accumulation.

You can access more details of Diners Club Millennia Credit Card here: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

II. ICICI Bank The private bank offers a number of credit cards which include Emerald Private Metal Credit Card, Emeralde Credit Card, Sapphiro Credit Card, Rubyx Credit Card, Coral Credit Card, Manchester United Platinum Credit Card, Manchester United Signature Credit Card and Platinum Credit Card.

Here, we share some of the key features of ICICI Bank’s different credit cards:

A. Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card: These are the key features of Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. The joining fee is ₹12,500 + GST. There is one complimentary night stay with Epicure plus membership (one year validity).

2. Card holders are also offered a complimentary EazyDiner Prime Membership every year.

3. The card holders are also given 12,500 ICICI Bank Reward Points as joining bonus and annual bonus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Card holders are also entitled to receive two EaseMyTrip Air Travel Vouchers worth ₹3,000 each on first ₹4,00,000 spends and next ₹4,00,000 spends.

B. Emeralde Credit Card The key features include the following:

1. The joining fee is ₹12,000 plus GST. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Unlimited complimentary domestic and international lounge access.

3. Unlimited complimentary spa access at airports in India.

4. BOGO offer on movie & event tickets: Up to four times every month on tickets worth up to ₹750 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Up to four rounds of complimentary golf basis the applicable spends on the previous month.

C. Sapphiro Credit Card The key features include the following:

1. The joining fee is ₹6,500 plus GST. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Welcome vouchers worth Rs. 9000 are offered.

3. Buy one movie ticket, get ₹500 off on second ticket, on BookMyShow, twice per month

4. Two complimentary International Airport Lounge Access, per year {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Four Complimentary Domestic Airport Lounge Access, per quarter

D. Rubyx Credit Card The key features include the following:

1. The joining fee is ₹3,000 plus GST. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Welcome vouchers worth ₹5,000.

3. 25 per cent discount on movie tickets, on BookMyShow and Inox, twice per month.

4. Air Accident insurance of ₹1 crore and lost card liability ₹50,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Two complimentary rounds of golf per month.

E. Coral Credit Card The key features include the following:

1. The joining fee is ₹500/ NIL. Annual fee is also the same. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. 25 per cent discount on movie tickets, on BookMyShow and Inox, twice per month.

3. One complimentary railway and domestic airport lounge access, per quarter.

4. One percent fuel surcharge waiver at HPCL Petrol Pumps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

F. Manchester United Platinum Credit Card The key features include the following:

1. The joining fee is ₹499 plus GST. Annual fee is also the same.

2. Complimentary Manchester United Football {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Up to 3 reward points per Rs. 100 spent

4. 25 per cent off up to ₹100 on selected cinema ticket retailers

5. One complimentary Airport Lounge Access per quarter {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

G. Manchester United Signature Credit Card The key features include the following:

1. The joining fee is ₹2499+GST, and so is the annual fee.

2. Complimentary Manchester United Football and Holdall {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Up to five reward points per Rs. 100 spent

4. 25 per cent off up to ₹150 on selected cinema ticket retailers

5. Two Complimentary Airport Lounge Access/quarter {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

H. Platinum Credit Card 1. There is no joining or annual fee.

2. Two Rewards Points per Rs. 100 spent, except Fuel

3. One percent fuel surcharge waiver at HPCL petrol pumps {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You can get more details about these credit cards offered by ICICI Bank here.

III. Kotak Mahindra Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank offers Kotak 811 Credit Card online.

These are the key features of Kotak Mahindra Bank: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. ₹500 bonus reward points on spending ₹5,000 within 45 days of card set up.

2. Two reward points against every ₹100 spent online.

3. Annual fee waiver on retail spends of ₹50,000 in the previous anniversary year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. ₹750 cashback on spending ₹75,000 in the previous anniversary year.

You can get more details about the credit card offered by Kotak Mahindra Bank here.

IV. Standard Chartered Bank Standard Chartered Bank offers a number of credit cards. These include the following: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A. Rewards Credit Card These are the key features:

1. There is no joining fee.

2. Get four times rewards on all retail spends plus bonus 4 times rewards on monthly spends over ₹20,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. You stand to get lounge access per calendar quarter.

B. Standard Chartered EaseMyTrip Credit Card: These are the key features:

1. Flat 20 per cent off on hotels and 10 percent off flights. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. You stand to get 10 times rewards for ₹100 spent at standalone hotel and airline websites/apps/outlets.

3. Free lounge access -- one domestic per calendar quarter and two international per year.

C. Smart Credit Card These are the key features: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. There is 2 percent cashback on all online spends and 1 percent cashback on all other spends.

2. You can convert your eligible transactions into a three-month EMI and pay a special interest rate of 0.99 per cent per month with no processing fee.

3. You stand to get an extended 90-day interest free period after issuance by paying the minimum due. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

D. Ultimate Credit Card These are the key features:

1. Complimentary domestic airport lounge access per quarter.

2. 5 percent cashback on all duty free spends. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. 5 reward points for every ₹150 spent. Each reward point is worth Re 1.

You can get more details about the credit cards offered by Standard Chartered Bank here.

V. IDBI Bank These are some of the credit cards offered by IDBI Bank {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A. Royale Credit Card These are the key features:

1. You will earn 3 Delight Points for every Rs. 100 spent.

2. You will earn a welcome gift of 750 Delight Points on first usage of the card within 30 days or 400 Delight Points on usage between 31 to 90 days from the card issuance date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. The minimum eligible transaction value for the welcome gift is ₹1,500.

B. Euphoria Credit Card These are the key features:

1. Euphoria World Credit Card caters to card holder's travel needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. You can earn six Delight Points for every 100 you spend on travel related expenses viz. Hotels, Airlines, IRCTC, Bus Bookings etc. or earn 3 Delight Points on every other spent, which can be redeemed against a wide range of handpicked gifts and souvenirs to suit your lifestyle and preferences.

3. You can also choose to redeem your Delight Points as cash back in your account.

C. Aspire Platinum Cards 1. You will earn 2 Delight Points for every 150 spent by you using your Aspire Platinum Card; so enjoy travelling, shopping, dining-out or watching movies, and get rewarded for all your spends. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Additionally, you will earn a welcome gift of 500 Delight Points on first usage of the card within 30 days or 300 Delight Points on usage between 31 to 90 days from the card issuance date.

3. The minimum eligible transaction value for the welcome gift is 1,500.

D. Imperium Platinum Credit Cards 1. You will earn two Delight Points for every ₹150 spent on shopping, watching movies, travelling etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Earn Delight Points which can be redeemed against irresistible offers from globally renowned brands.

3. The card comes with a welcome bonus of 500 Delight Points.

4. Earn your free Delight Points with a minimum single transaction of Rs. 1500 using your Imperium Platinum Credit Card within 30 days or 300 points between 31 - 90 days from the date of receiving your card. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Enjoy a credit limit as high as 85 per cent of your Fixed deposit(s).

E. Winnings Credit Card 1. You will earn 2 Delight Points for every Rs. 100 spent on your card.

2. Get irresistible offers from globally renowned brands redeemable against your Delight Points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. You can also earn 500 more Delight Points with just 5 transactions of value Rs. 1000 each per month.

4. Get double Delight points on your Birthday month.

You can get details about IDBI Bank credit cards here. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Note: This story is for informational purposes only.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}