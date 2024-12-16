If you are a student planning to pursue education abroad, financing your expenses might be the biggest challenge. Apart from tuition fees, students will require funds to cover several expenses such as living costs, insurance, medical services, etc. There are several tools available in the financial landscape that would cover such costs, and a credit card is one of them.
A student credit card is specifically designed to manage their expenses. Just like a usual credit card, it provides several rewards, cashback offers and other benefits. However, only students above 18 years are typically eligible for these cards.
This card by HDFC Bank is specifically designed to cover the expenses of students studying abroad. Unlike most student credit cards, this forex card is valid for two years.
IDFC FIRST WOW Credit Card is a secured credit card that can be used by students as it offers several rewards and benefits. This card also charges zero forex conversion fees, making it ideal for students studying abroad. It is a lifetime free credit card.
This student forex card is designed for students studying abroad, by helping them to spend money in different currencies easily. This card is valid for five years.
In conclusion, for students studying abroad, a credit card helps to manage the need for emergency funds and provides benefits on certain transactions. However, students must be careful while using a credit card by avoiding overspending and by paying bills on time.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.