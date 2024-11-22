Best Credit Cards Nov 2024: You can explore one of these 7 cards among a gamut of options around

Unlock 20+ Credit Cards from all Leading Providers in just few clicks!

Best credit cards: The ones with reward points do well for the shopaholics whereas the ones which give special discounts and those with high cashbacks on online spends typically strike a chord with the card users who love to shop online.

MintGenie Team
Published22 Nov 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Best credit cards: Regalia Gold Credit Card offers Complimentary Club Vistara Silver Tier and MMT Black Elite membership as Welcome benefits

If you want to apply for a credit card, you might want to know which are the credit cards worth applying for. The worth of a credit card is determined on the basis of various factors, which essentially should align with your requirements and preferences.

For instance, the cards with reward points do well for the shopaholics whereas the cards that offer special discounts and those with high cashbacks on online spends typically suit the ones who love to shop online.

Here, we list out the top credit cards that offer great deals. The list is only indicative and not exhaustive.

I. Regalia Gold Credit Card

This card offered by HDFC Bank offers following features:

1. Complimentary Club Vistara Silver Tier and MMT Black Elite membership as Welcome benefits.

2. 1,500 worth vouchers on quarterly spends of Rs. 1.5 lakh

3. 5,000 worth flight vouchers on annual spends of Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 7.5 lakhs.

II. MoneyBack+ Credit Card

This HDFC Bank credit offers these benefits:

1. 10 times CashPoints on Amazon, BigBasket, Flipkart, Reliance Smart SuperStore & Swiggy

2. 5 times CashPoints on EMI spends at merchant locations

3. CashPoints on all other spends (excluding fuel, wallets loads).

III. Diners Club Privilege Credit Card

This card offers these benefits:

1. It offers Buy 1 Get 1 Free' on all tickets via BookMyShow

2. 5X Reward Points on Swiggy and Zomato

3. Complimentary Annual Memberships of Swiggy One and Times Prime as Welcome Benefit

4. Eight complimentary airport lounge access worldwide

IV. Emeralde Credit Card

This ICICI Bank credit card offers a range of benefits which include the following:

1. Unlimited complimentary Domestic & International lounge access.

2. BOGO offer on movie & event tickets, Up to four times every month on tickets worth up to 750

3. Up to 4 rounds of complimentary golf basis the applicable spends on the previous month.

V. Sapphiro Credit Card

This ICICI Bank credit card offers following features:

1. One gets welcome vouchers worth 9000.

2. On buying one movie ticket, you stand to get 500 off on second ticket, on BookMyShow, twice per month

3. Two complimentary international airport lounge access, per year

4. Four complimentary domestic airport lounge access, per quarter

VI. Axis Bank Vistara Credit Card:

These are some of the key features of this Axis Bank credit card

1. One gets welcome benefit of one complimentary economy class ticket on joining fee.

2. You also get to earn up to 3 economy class tickets every year

3. You can earn 2 CV points per 200 spend.

VII. SBI Card Elite

This lifestyle card by SBI offers these benefits:

1. You get e-gift voucher worth 5,000

2. The card also offers free movie tickets worth 6,000 every year

3. Earn upto 50,000 Bonus Reward Points worth 12,500 every year

4. Get 5X reward points on dining, departmental stores and grocery spends.

(This is not an exhaustive list)

