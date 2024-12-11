Credit card debt with high rates can quickly become a nightmare. A credit card offering a low APR may save the day by reducing your interest payments. Here are the best low APR credit cards and their features to guide you in making the best decision.
Banks, among others, issue credit cards as financial instruments whereby you borrow money to any amount as allowed by a credit card. You use it for withdrawing money or as a mode of purchase. A statement showing your transaction and balance outstanding will be made available at the end of each collection period.
Best credit card with low APR
Joining fees
Interest rate
IDFC FIRST Wealth Credit Card
Nil
0.75% - 3.5%
Axis Bank Burgundy Private Credit Card
Rs. 50,000
1.5%
HDFC Infinia Credit Card Metal Edition
Rs. 12,500
1.99%
HDFC Diners Club Black Credit Card
Rs. 10,000
1.99%
Source: Paisa Bazaar, rates as of 09th December, 2024
In conclusion, selecting the right low APR credit card can greatly improve your ability to manage credit card debt. With a range of factors such as APR, annual fees, and rewards, an informed decision demands a comparison of cards.
However, though a low annual percentage rate will certainly help to keep interest costs low, using it the right way over a period of time means managing spending, making timely payments, and getting into good habits in regards to handling finances.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
