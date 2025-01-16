Planning an international trip involves excitement and careful financial management. Key factors for selecting a travel debit card include low foreign currency markup fees, high withdrawal limits, and additional benefits like travel insurance and lounge access for a smooth travel experience.

Planning an international trip is a thrilling journey. Selecting a destination, crafting an itinerary, and anticipating each step fills you with excitement. The thought of immersing yourself in diverse cultures, savouring unique cuisines, and creating cherished memories is truly exhilarating. Yet, it’s equally crucial to handle your finances thoughtfully during your travels. However, keep in mind that transactions exceeding ₹7 lakh are subject to Tax Collected at Source (TCS) as per the latest regulations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Let’s take a closer look at the options and find the best debit card for international travel from India, so you can easily decide, “Which card is the best for me?"

Niyo Zero Forex Card This card is a top choice for {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} This card is a top choice for international transactions , thanks to its zero forex markup fee, helping you save on currency conversion charges. Niyo offers a zero forex markup card with no additional fees, but you need to pay vista exchange rates.

For this card, the transaction limits are as follows: ATM transaction limit is ₹1 lakh and POS/ECom transaction limit is ₹7.5 lakh per day. You can enjoy one complimentary lounge Pass outside India per quarter when you spend ₹50,000 outside India in a calendar quarter. However, there are no joining fees and maintenance charges for the same. But, there might be other charges like ATM withdrawal charges both domestically and internationally.

IndusInd World Exclusive Debit Card The IndusInd World Exclusive Debit Card is perfect for travelers as it comes with free issuance and no annual fee, making it an even more attractive option for frequent travellers. It eliminates cross-currency markup. Plus this card provides complimentary airport lounge access at select airports (1 time per quarter per card) and gets 2 complimentary tickets per quarter, each worth up to The IndusInd World Exclusive Debit Card is perfect for travelers as it comes with free issuance and no annual fee, making it an even more attractive option for frequent travellers. It eliminates cross-currency markup. Plus this card provides complimentary airport lounge access at select airports (1 time per quarter per card) and gets 2 complimentary tickets per quarter, each worth up to ₹ 500, to unwind post-trip. 500, to unwind post-trip.

Furthermore, earn up to 6X reward points for every ₹200 spent, letting you accumulate rewards faster. Additionally, the card provides lost card protection, complimentary golf access & lessons and travel insurance, giving you peace of mind while you explore the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Axis Burgundy Debit Card The Axis Bank Burgundy Debit Card is an excellent option for international travellers, but only Burgundy account holders are eligible for the same. This card offers a high purchase limit of The Axis Bank Burgundy Debit Card is an excellent option for international travellers, but only Burgundy account holders are eligible for the same. This card offers a high purchase limit of ₹ 6 lakh and a daily cash withdrawal limit of 6 lakh and a daily cash withdrawal limit of ₹ 3 lakh, perfect for managing expenses abroad. 3 lakh, perfect for managing expenses abroad.

But, it also comes with a cross-currency markup fee of 3.5% on all international cash withdrawals and purchase transactions. Additionally, a Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) markup fee of 1% plus GST will apply. Please note that an annual fee of ₹1,500 plus tax will be charged if the Burgundy status is not maintained.

HDFC Infiniti Debit Card The HDFC Infiniti Debit Card is an excellent choice for international travelers. With a low foreign currency markup of just 0.99%, it helps you save on foreign transactions. The card also offers a high ATM withdrawal limit of The HDFC Infiniti Debit Card is an excellent choice for international travelers. With a low foreign currency markup of just 0.99%, it helps you save on foreign transactions. The card also offers a high ATM withdrawal limit of ₹ 2 lakh. The catch is this is an invite only card meant only for Infiniti customers of the bank and the annual fee is 2 lakh. The catch is this is an invite only card meant only for Infiniti customers of the bank and the annual fee is ₹ 2,500 plus applicable taxes. However, there are conditions for fees waivers as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} 2,500 plus applicable taxes. However, there are conditions for fees waivers as well.

The main features of this card is that you will earn Taj Vouchers worth ₹7,500 each quarter for spending ₹3 lakh or more in a quarter (valid only for the first year). These vouchers can be redeemed for stays or dining at Taj properties. Additionally, enjoy 8 complimentary golf games or lessons annually, with a limit of 2 per calendar quarter and you get 16 complimentary airport lounge access annually, limited to 4 per quarter (at select airports).

Factors to consider when choosing a debit card for international travel When choosing a travel debit card for international adventures, here are five key factors to consider: When choosing a travel debit card for international adventures, here are five key factors to consider:

Foreign transaction fees: Many cards charge a fee for international purchases, usually around 1-3%. Look for a card with no foreign transaction fees to avoid extra charges on your purchases abroad. ATM withdrawal fees: Check the fees for using ATMs internationally. Some cards offer free or reimbursed ATM withdrawals in foreign countries, which can save you a lot of money compared to cards that charge high fees per withdrawal. Currency conversion rates: Some debit cards offer better exchange rates than others. Opt for a card that offers competitive or market-based conversion rates, so you don’t lose money on inflated rates. Global acceptance: Ensure the card is widely accepted internationally, such as Visa or Mastercard. It's helpful to check whether the card is part of any global networks or has partnerships with international ATMs or retailers. Security features: Look for a card that offers strong security features like chip-and-PIN protection, fraud alerts, and zero-liability policies in case of unauthorised transactions. Additionally, some cards allow you to lock or unlock them via an app for extra safety while traveling. By considering these factors, you can choose a travel debit card that minimises fees, offers convenience, and ensures security during your international travels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} By considering these factors, you can choose a travel debit card that minimises fees, offers convenience, and ensures security during your international travels.

Conclusion The best The best debit card for traveling abroad offers low foreign currency markup fees, high withdrawal limits, and valuable rewards tailored for international travel. It should also provide robust security features, global acceptance, and additional benefits like travel insurance or lounge access . By considering these factors, you can select a card that ensures a smooth, cost-effective, and enjoyable travel experience.

Rohit Gyanchandani is Managing Director at Nandi Nivesh Private Limited