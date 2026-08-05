Best FD interest rates in India: Check fixed deposit returns of DCB Bank, RBL Bank, YES Bank and more

Bank fixed deposits (FDs) remain a preferred investment option for investors seeking stable and predictable returns. They are particularly popular among senior citizens and conservative investors.
A comparison of fixed deposit rates for deposits up to ₹1 crore shows significant differences across banks. The data is based on rates available on 3 August 2026. It covers 5 maturity buckets, ranging from 6 months to over 5 years.
DCB Bank offers the highest rates in several categories. Six-month deposits earn 6-6.50%. Then, 1- to 2-year deposits offer 6.90-7%. And, 2- to 3-year deposits provide 6.90-7.50%; 3- to 5-year deposits earn 7-7.10%. Deposits above 5 years offer 7-7.50%.
Jammu & Kashmir Bank offers 5.50-6% for short-term deposits. Then, 1- to 2-year deposits earn 6.55-6.60%. And, 2- to 3-year deposits provide 6.75-7.05%; 3- to 5-year deposits offer 6.80%. Deposits with maturities of more than 5 years earn 6.85%.
YES Bank offers 4.75-6.50% for 6-month deposits. Then, 1- to 2-year deposits offer 6.65%-7.25%. And, 2- to 3-year deposits earn 6.90-7%; 3- to 5-year deposits offer 7%. Deposits above 5 years pay 6.75%.
RBL Bank provides 4.75-6.05% for short-term deposits. And, 1- to 2-year deposits earn 7-7.20%. Then, 2- to 3-year deposits offer 7.20%; 3- to 5-year deposits offer 7% to 7.20%. Deposits with maturities of more than 5 years earn 6.70%.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank offers 6.30-6.50% for 6-month deposits. Then, 1- to 2-year deposits offer 6.60%-7.25%. And, 2- to 3-year deposits earn 7%; 3- to 5-year deposits offer 6.70%. Deposits above 5 years pay 6.70%.
IndusInd Bank offers 5.75-6.25% for short-term deposits. Then, 1- to 2-year deposits earn 6.75-6.90%. And, 2- to 3-year deposits provide 7%; 3- to 5-year deposits offer 6.65-7%. Deposits with maturities of 5 years or more earn 6.50-6.65%.
Dhanlaxmi Bank provides 5.25-7% for 6-month deposits. Then, 1- to 2-year deposits offer 6.25-7.10%. And, 2- to 3-year deposits earn 6.25-6.50%; 3- to 5-year deposits provide 6.50-7.25%. Deposits with maturities of more than 5 years offer 6.50-6.60%.
Axis Bank offers 5.50-5.75% for short-term deposits. Then, 1- to 2-year deposits earn 6.25-6.50%. And, 2- to 3-year deposits provide 6.50%; 3- to 5-year deposits offer 6.50%. Deposits with maturities of more than 5 years also earn 6.50%.
ICICI Bank provides 4.50-5.50% for 6-month deposits. And, 1- to 2-year deposits earn 6.25-6.30%. Then, 2- to 3-year deposits offer 6.30-6.45%, and 3- to 5-year deposits offer 6.45-6.50%. Deposits with maturities of more than 5 years earn 6.50%.
Federal Bank offers 4.50-6% for short-term deposits. Then, 1- to 2-year deposits earn 6.25-6.60%. And, 2- to 3-year deposits provide 6.40%; 3- to 5-year deposits offer 6.40-6.70%. Deposits with maturities of more than 5 years earn 6.40%.
Karur Vysya Bank provides 6-7% for 6-month deposits. And, 1- to 2-year deposits earn 6.55-7.20%. Then, 2- to 3-year deposits offer 6.55%; 3- to 5-year deposits offer 6.55%. Deposits with maturities of more than 5 years earn 6.25-6.55%.
Kotak Mahindra Bank offers 5-6% for short-term deposits. Then, 1- to 2-year deposits earn 6.35-6.55%. And, 2- to 3-year deposits offer 6.80%; 3- to 5-year deposits offer 6.40%. Deposits with maturities of more than 5 years earn 6.25%.
Canara Bank provides 5.25-5.50% for 6-month deposits. And, 1- to 2-year deposits earn 6.25-6.60%. Then, 2- to 3-year deposits offer 6.25%; 3- to 5-year deposits offer 6.25%. Deposits with maturities of more than 5 years earn 6.25%.
City Union Bank offers 5.75-6.25% for short-term deposits. And, 1- to 2-year deposits earn 6.65-7.25%. Then, 2- to 3-year deposits provide 6.50%; 3- to 5-year deposits offer 6.25-6.50%. Deposits with maturities of more than 5 years earn 6.25%.
HDFC Bank provides 4.25-5.75% for 6-month deposits. And, 1- to 2-year deposits earn 6.25-6.45%. Then, 2- to 3-year deposits offer 6.45%; 3- to 5-year deposits offer 6.40-6.50%. Deposits with maturities of more than 5 years earn 6.15-6.40%.
Indian Overseas Bank offers 4.50-5.50% for short-term deposits. Then, 1- to 2-year deposits earn 6.40-6.60%. And, 2- to 3-year deposits offer 6.40%; 3- to 5-year deposits offer 6.10%. Deposits with maturities of more than 5 years also earn 6.10%.
Among the banks compared, DCB Bank, RBL Bank, YES Bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank and IndusInd Bank offer the strongest rates across multiple tenures. Public sector banks generally offer lower returns than several private sector lenders, particularly for medium-term deposits.
Investors should compare rates alongside liquidity requirements, bank reputation and financial goals before investing.
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