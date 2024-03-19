Best FD rate? This bank is offering 9.25% on fixed deposits for senior citizens
North East Small Finance Bank announces attractive fixed deposit rates
Best FD rate: North East Small Finance Bank (NESFB) has introduced upgraded fixed deposit (FD) schemes with attractive rates. These schemes offer rates of up to 8.50% for the general public and an impressive 9.25% for senior citizens. "NESFB is committed to creating value and enhancing the financial well-being of our customers. Our new fixed deposit rates, alongside our wide range of financial solutions, underscore our commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer-centricity. As we continue to grow and evolve, our focus remains on serving our community and positively transforming the financial landscape." - Satish Kumar Kalra, MD & CEO, North East Small Finance Bank.